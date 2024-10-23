APSU Beach Volleyball signs Jordyn Beneteau

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) first-year head beach volleyball coach Michael Hobson added Jordyn Beneteau to his inaugural signing class, Tuesday.

An Ontario native, Beneteau comes to Clarksville after spending her freshman and sophomore seasons at St. Clair College, appearing in 48 sets across 27 matches for the Saints’ indoor volleyball team.

Beneteau prepped at Kingsville District High School for head coach Daren Oneil. There, she was a First Team All-Star her freshman, sophomore, and senior seasons, and named her team’s most valuable player as a senior.