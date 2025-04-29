Nashville Sounds’ Bullpen Locks Down Gwinnett Stripers in Series-Opening Win, 3-1

Lawrenceville, GA – The Nashville Sounds began their series against the Gwinnett Stripers with a 3-1 win on Tuesday night. After falling behind, Nashville used a three-run fifth inning and relied on the bullpen and defense to take care of business at Coolray Field.

Right-hander Carlos Rodriguez got the start for the Sounds and did not receive a decision after pitching four innings. The Brewers’ no. 22-rated prospect needed 43 pitches to get through the first two innings but did so without a run and stranded a pair of baserunners in each inning.

He allowed two of his seven hits in the first and then walked two in the second. The only run across for Gwinnett came via a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning off Rodriguez and raised his ERA to 1.26 on the season.

The Sounds put each of the first two aboard in the fifth inning. Anthony Seigler drew a walk, and a pitch hit Raynel Delgado before each advanced on a productive ground out by Adam Hall. Andruw Monasterio evened the game with a RBI groundout of his own to score Seigler and Delgado was the go-ahead run on a balk by Gwinnett’s Brian Moran.

Oliver Dunn tripled off the right field wall and scored when the throw to the third base bag ricocheted off him and scooted away from the Stripers defense.

In relief of Rodriguez, RHP Ryan Middendorf earned his first win of the year allowing a hit and walk in a scoreless fifth. LHP Tyler Jay and RHP Jesus Liranzo each received holds with Liranzo covering two innings with three strikeouts.

LHP Bryan Hudson earned the save. After striking out the first batter in the bottom of the ninth, two singles sent the potential winning run to the plate to face Hudson. The fourth double play turned by the Nashville defense put the stamp on the series opening win for the Sounds.

The series will continue on Wednesday night with RHP Elvin Rodriguez (0-0, 7.11 ERA) getting the start for Nashville against the Stripers and RHP Davis Daniel (0-2, 4.63 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm.