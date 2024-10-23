Tennessee Gas Prices Drop Six Cents, Now Averaging $2.79 Statewide

Nashville, TN – Gas prices across the state dropped six cents, on average, over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.79 which is two cents more expensive than one month ago but 31 cents less than one year ago.
“Gas prices are moving in a much more favorable direction for drivers, likely due to both crude oil and gasoline futures prices dropping last week,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We’ll likely see some fluctuation in our gas prices this week, but lower oil prices should help to keep a ceiling on prices at the pump in the short term.”
National Gas Prices
Today’s national average for a gallon of gas is $3.17, four cents less than one month ago and 38 cents less than a year ago.
Tennessee Regional Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – Jackson ($2.86), Johnson City ($2.86), Memphis ($2.83)
- Least expensive metro markets – Morristown ($2.71), Chattanooga ($2.72), Knoxville ($2.74)
Tennessee Gas Price Averages
(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)
|Monday
|Sunday
|Week Ago
|Month Ago
|One Year Ago
|Tennessee
|$2.795
|$2.800
|$2.854
|$2.771
|$3.102
|Chattanooga
|$2.726
|$2.733
|$2.825
|$2.737
|$2.969
|Knoxville
|$2.746
|$2.748
|$2.764
|$2.780
|$3.128
|Memphis
|$2.837
|$2.838
|$2.849
|$2.796
|$3.165
|Nashville
|$2.829
|$2.832
|$2.929
|$2.803
|$3.118
