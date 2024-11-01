Austin Peay State University’s Theatre Brings Holiday Charm to Stage with ‘White Christmas’

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Theatre & Dance, with support from the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the Roy Acuff Chair of Excellence, will present Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” from November 21st-24th in APSU’s Trahern Theatre.

Based on the book by David Ives and Paul Blake, “White Christmas” is directed by Victoria Matlock Fowler, with choreography by Zakk Mannella and musical direction by Austin Shaw.

“We are excited to continue this year’s Acuff Chair of Excellence season with ‘White Christmas,’” CECA Director Dr. Andrea Spofford said. “We are very fortunate that APSU is the home of the Center of Excellence for Creative Arts and the Roy Acuff Chair of Excellence, and this show is such a fantastic way to engage with our Middle Tennessee community.”

“White Christmas” first debuted as a movie musical in 1954 featuring 17 songs by Irving Berlin. The production later premiered on Broadway in 2008 and has become a holiday favorite thanks to its spectacular set design, luxurious costuming, and nostalgic music.

APSU’s version of the production will star the following students:

Nicolas Sperandeo as Bob Wallace

Justin Tinker as Phil Davis

Kaiya Richmond as Betty Haynes

Allie Pyka as Judy Haynes

Ariez Sun as General Henry Waverly

Mia Bolton as Martha Watson

Neria Reynolds as Susan Waverly

Julia Atwell

Presley Boyne

Peyton Ellis

Taylor Foley

Jolia Hesseling

Kristopher Johnson

Ross Meadors

Chan Murrell

Juliette Orihuela

Veronica Padilla

Lily Reynolds

Emily Standridge

Konnor Thurman

Talisa Watkins

“With ‘White Christmas,’ we’re bringing the timeless classic film to life on stage, inviting everyone to step into a world of pure holiday magic—big dance numbers, classic 1950s costumes, and songs that just make you feel good,” Fowler said. “Our students have put their hearts and hard work into every note and step, and we couldn’t be prouder of their dedication. It’s warm, it’s fun, and it brings back that sense of nostalgia we all love this time of year. We can’t wait to share this heartwarming production with our community.”

Tickets for “White Christmas” are $5.00 for APSU students, faculty, staff, military, and seniors and $10.00 for adults. They can be purchased by visiting the Department of Theatre & Dance Box Office website at www.apsu.edu/theatre-dance/seasons/, emailing boxoffice@apsu.edu, or calling 931.221.7379.

For more on this production, contact Fowler at fowlerv@apsu.edu . To learn about future CECA events and productions, visit www.apsu.edu/ceca/. Additional support for student success is provided by CEMC and Cumberland Connect.

About the Acuff Chair of Excellence at Austin Peay State University

In 1985, country music legend Roy Acuff generously established an endowment to enrich the arts community at APSU and in Clarksville-Montgomery County. The result was the Roy Acuff Chair of Excellence, which brings regionally and nationally acclaimed artists to APSU to share their expertise with students and the community in a dynamic atmosphere of unrestricted experimentation.

The Acuff Chair rotates between APSU’s four creative arts departments and programs—Art + Design, Creative Writing, Music, Theatre & Dance—and has been filled yearly with residencies by nationally and internationally known artists since its inception.