Austin Peay State University’s Community Empowers First-Generation Student Jasmine Lewis to Succeed

Clarksville, TN – As a first-generation college student who grew up in the foster care system, elementary education major Jasmine Lewis is maximizing her time at Austin Peay State University (APSU) by navigating her path and creating her legacy.

Lewis, a native of Memphis, Tennessee, has loved school since childhood because she sees it as a home away from home. While some first-generation students hesitate to pursue a college degree, Lewis always knew it was something she wanted to accomplish.

“I always grew up knowing I would go to college,” Lewis said. “After high school you go to college, and that has always been my mindset.”

After enrolling at Austin Peay State University in 2020, Lewis immersed herself in campus organizations and activities. She is the vice president of the Govs Programming Council, a post-secondary success coach for freshmen and sophomores, a note taker for the Student Disability Resource Center, and a student worker at the Little Govs Child Learning Center.

She is also actively involved in The National Society of Leadership and Success, the Student Tennessee Education Association, and the Community Engagement and Sustainability Club, as well as the Iota Upsilon Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.

Her favorite part of campus is being involved and having a sense of community with her classmates and professors. Since entering the APSU Eriksson College of Education, Lewis has experienced invested professors and welcoming classmates who hold her accountable. She said assistant professor Dr. Joanne Philhower is one of her favorite professors because she cares about her students’ future after graduation.

“I like Dr. Philihower because she’s one of those professors where I genuinely feel like she’s invested in our careers,” Lewis said. “She’s always opening up opportunities for us to join new things when it comes to education associations.”

Even though Lewis did not have much guidance on certain traditions or how to navigate life at a university, she does not regret her journey. At Austin Peay State University, she has grown personally and made connections that will last a lifetime.

Nationwide, November 8th is recognized as First-Generation College Celebration Day, which honors students who are the first in their family to attend or graduate from college. Austin Peay State University recognizes its first-generation students as “G1 Govs,” and they make up approximately 30% of the campus community.

About the APSU Eriksson College of Education

The Austin Peay State University Eriksson College of Education prepares dynamic teachers and educational leaders to impact communities and schools in the 21st century positively. The college offers initial and advanced licensure and non-licensure programs.

The college’s programs, including the nationally known Grow Your Own Teacher Residency, are accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). To learn more, visit apsu.edu/education.