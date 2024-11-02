City of Clarksville’s Peachers Mill Sidewalk Project Adds Safe Pedestrian Pathways to Local Parks and Schools

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Street Department is nearing 100 percent completion on a sidewalk construction project along Peachers Mill Road.

Contractors are working diligently to complete a section behind a guardrail that includes a 5-feet-wide sidewalk, retaining wall, and handrail.

Once this is completed, crews will shift over to constructing the final segment of sidewalk extending from New Providence Boulevard to Providence Pointe.

“This project is particularly satisfying to me, since it is happening where I grew up and walked to school every day at Byrns Darden,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“As the area continues to grow, adults and children alike now have a safe place to walk from their neighborhood to schools and parks,” Mayor Pitts said.

The new, 6,500-feet-long sidewalk along the west side of Peachers Mill Road extends from New Providence Boulevard to Dale Terrace. As of November 1st, about 6,000 feet of the new sidewalk have been built.

The 5-feet-wide sidewalk includes handicapped-accessible ramps, a mixture of retaining walls, and stormwater drainage features.

Complementing the pedestrian overpass at 101st Airborne Division Parkway, this segment of sidewalk along Peachers Mill Road is the final component allowing connectivity between Tiny Town Road, the Clarksville Greenway, Heritage Park, Bel-Aire Park, Kenwood school complex, Byrns Darden Elementary School, and New Providence Boulevard, just to name a few landmarks and roads.

The new sidewalk project is just one of many, that are either already in construction or in planning and design, throughout the City of Clarksville. They collectively represent a key component of the broad, comprehensive, Mayor’s 2020+ Transportation Plan, which can be found at https://www.clarksvilletn.gov/1043/Transportation-2020 .