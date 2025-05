Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices are closed Monday, May 26th, in observance of Memorial Day. All County offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 27th.

The Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization is hosting its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 26th, at 10:00am inside the William O. Beach Civic Hall, located in Veterans Plaza, 350 Pageant Lane. The ceremony is open to the public.