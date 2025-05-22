City of Clarksville Offices to Close May 26th in Observance of Memorial Day

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will close Monday, May 26th, 2025, to observe Memorial Day.

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual, and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation

Clarksville Parks and Recreation recreation centers, as well as Fort Defiance, will be closed Monday, May 26th. Pools and golf courses will remain open to the public.

All Parks and Recreation facilities will resume regular hours on Tuesday, May 27th.

Clarksville Transit System

Clarksville Transit System will be closed as well. No regular bus service will run on Memorial Day. Normal route service will resume on Tuesday.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department

Clarksville Gas and Water administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, will also be closed Monday, May 26th.

In the event of a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call, 931,645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and the online bill payment feature will be operational.

Drive-up Kiosk pay sites are available at any hour at 111 Cunningham Lane and 2215 Madison St., and in-store Kiosks are available at the Clarksville 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores for customer bill payment.

CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband offices will be closed on Monday. In case of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or report the issue on their website. Additionally, information about services and bill payments is available online.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 27th, for regularly scheduled hours.