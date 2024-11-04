Austin Peay State University Students Showcase Big Ideas in 2024 Patton Entrepreneurship Challenge

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 Patton Entrepreneurship Challenge, a collaboration between Austin Peay State University and the Spencer Patton Foundation to support students in pursuing innovative solutions to real-world problems.

Student finalists pitched their ideas on October 28th, vying for three substantial cash prizes.

Grand prize winner ($5,000): Jaire Tariq Richardson and Isabella Blackwell: MomentMuse – A mindfulness journaling app to make mental health practices more accessible and engaging for younger generations. Second place($2,500): Chelsae Thompson: Money Monologues – A personalized approach to financial literacy, offering tailored workshops, self-paced programs, and interactive materials that make learning about money management fun and effective. Third place ($1,000): Justin Edwards: Chaotic Minds’ UV Buddy – A device integrating advanced sensory technology to assist transition lenses in low-UV environments.

Their innovative ideas and entrepreneurial spirit reflect the values we champion at Austin Peay State University and showcase how these young entrepreneurs will shape the future of business in our community and beyond.”

The competition attracted entries from the university’s diverse student body. Participants were judged on innovation, feasibility, and market impact.

“Young entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of our future economy,” Patton Foundation Founder Spencer Patton said. “The Patton Foundation is here to champion their journey. It’s not just about supporting business—it’s about fostering a new generation of leaders ready to leave their mark.”

For information about the Patton Entrepreneurship Challenge and future competitions, visit www.spencerpatton.com/