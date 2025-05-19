Clarksville’s Customs House Museum June 2025 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in May at the Museum include Within the Abstract: Works by the Contemporary Collective, Asia Mathis: Magnolia, Embracing Blackness: Diasporic Unions, I ? My Museum Ice Cream Social, Storytime & Craft: May Day, Homeschool Fieldtrip Day, Blue Star Museum.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Narrative Moments: Photography from the Collection

Through July 13th | Museum Lobby

Narrative Moments: Photography from the Collection features a selection of fine art photography from the Customs House Museum’s Collection, including works by local artists as well as country music performer, Marty Stuart. Themes range from moody landscapes to still-life compositions.

Asia Mathis: Magnolia

Through July 20th | Jostens Gallery

Asia Mathis is a nationally exhibited artist working in Nashville. She earned a B.F.A. in ceramics and painting from MTSU and has taught workshops at Buchanan Arts and at Centennial Arts Center in Nashville. Asia’s work was featured in the “Best of Tennessee Craft” exhibition at the Tennessee State Museum and the Customs House Museum.

Taking the Stage: Clarksville’s Amanda Leigh

Through July 23rd | Harvill Gallery

Clarksville’s best-known drag performer, Amanda Leigh, spent over forty years on the stages of neighborhood clubs. This exhibit showcases some of their performance outfits from that time.

Embracing Blackness: Diasporic Unions

Through July 27th | Crouch, Orgain & Bruner Galleries

The Crafting Blackness series of exhibitions began with the 100-year history of Black craft artists in Tennessee, 1920-2022, which is a research project by BIPOC art historian and curator Karlota Contreras-Koterbay. The exhibition covers a century of craftmaking history by African Americans in the state of Tennessee. Each exhibition is curated to highlight the artisans of that area within the statewide show.

Within the Abstract: Works by the Contemporary Collective

Through July 29th | Kimbrough Gallery

The Contemporary Collective is an established group of Nashville-area abstract artists who have been working together since 2012. Their paintings are not representations of what they see but rather living descriptions of what they feel.

Women in Sports

Through September 14th | Hand Gallery

The Women in Sports exhibition features items from the collection, as well as documentary film, photos & local stories.

Riches of the Land: Agriculture from 1850 – 1950

Through October 19th | Memory Lane (located on the lower level of the museum)

In 1850, nearly 60 percent of the US population was engaged in farming. In Tennessee, that number was 72,735. By 1935, the number of farmers in the state had grown to 273,783. By 1950, much of the work that had once been done by manual labor or with livestock had been replaced with mechanized farming implements and power tools.

Riches of the Land, largely comprised of artifacts from the museum’s collection, is geared towards school-age children. The exhibition includes machinery, tools, maps, and photography to help interpret the farming experience of the past. The display focuses on the Four Pillars of Income, Montgomery County’s Century Farms, and daily life of the period. Included in the exhibit is a film regarding farming in Montgomery County during the last years of the Great Depression. Objects on display include items such as A.H. Patch Company corn shellers, a cider press, and even a vintage tractor to help tell the stories of Montgomery County’s agricultural past.

Museum Events

History on the Rocks at The Mailroom

June 3rd | 5:30pm-7:00pm | Free to the public

The Customs House Museum will host History on the Rocks at The Mailroom restaurant in downtown Clarksville. This History on the Rocks will feature writers and artists from the Summer Issue of Second & Commerce, the museum’s magazine focusing on art, history, and culture of Clarksville-Montgomery County. An abbreviated menu will be available for patrons to purchase food and drinks at the event.

First Thursday Art Walk

June 5th | 5:00pm-8:00 pm | Free to the public

Mark your calendars for the June First Thursday Art Walk! The Customs House Museum offers free admission during the First Thursday Art Walk from 5:00pm – 8:00pm.

Rockin’ Clarksville Matinee Concert

June 14th | 2:00pm-4:30pm | $35.00

Join the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center on Saturday, June 14th for the matinee performance of our Jammin’ In June fundraiser, held in the Turner Auditorium! Rockin’ Clarksville will spotlight a live concert featuring more than 25 local legends who helped shape Clarksville’s vibrant music scene in the 1960s and ’70s. Enjoy performances from five different bands playing top 40 hits from this iconic era of rock.

Tickets are $35.00 and include concert admission only. To purchase your tickets, visit customshousemuseum.org



Rockin’ Clarksville Reception and Evening Concert

June 14th | 6:00pm-9:30pm | $50.00

Join the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center on Saturday, June 14th for the reception and evening performance of our Jammin’ In June fundraiser, held in the Turner Auditorium! Rockin’ Clarksville will spotlight a live concert featuring more than 25 local legends who helped shape Clarksville’s vibrant music scene in the 1960s and ’70s. Enjoy performances from five different bands playing top 40 hits from this iconic era of rock.

The evening begins with a reception from 6:00pm – 7:00pm in the Museum Lobby, featuring light bites and beverages. The concert kicks off at 7:00pm and keeps the music going until 9:30pm in the Turner Auditorium.

Tickets are $50.00 and include both the reception and concert admission. To purchase your tickets, visit customshousemuseum.org

Museum Programs

Storytime & Craft: Celebrating National Camping Month

June 5th | 10:30am | Family Art Studio | All ages, with adult | Free with membership or paid admission

Celebrate the great outdoors with us during National Camping Month! We’ll gather around for a cozy reading of Gather Round by David Covell and Campingland by Amy Dyckman — two fun stories that capture the magic of camping adventures. After the stories, kids can get creative with a campfire painting craft using bubble wrap — a playful process art activity that sparks imagination and fun!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Sundays at 3:00 | Beginning at the End: Guidance for Elementary Genealogy with Raymond Rosado, Senior Public Service Associate of the Montgomery County Library

June 1st | 3:00pm | Turner Auditorium | Free to the public; does not include museum admission

Sharing a treasure trove of Montgomery County history, Raymond Rosado, Senior Public Service Assistant at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, will give you the tips and tools to get started in your genealogy quest. Raymond draws on his 27 years of helping patrons at the library as well as his love of Montgomery County history for this presentation. Even if your ancestry takes you outside of Montgomery County and Tennessee, Raymond guides you in helpful research directions.

This program is in high demand, so don’t delay—reserve your spot by registering at customshousemuseum.org

Homeschool Fieldtrip Day

June 3rd | K-12 students with adults

School tour admission of $3.00 per student and $5.00 per adult for non-member homeschool families.

The first Tuesday of each month, local homeschool families are invited to experience a day of self-guided exploration and learning. For more information, contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org

Storytime & Craft: Celebrating Juneteenth

June 19th | 10:30am | Museum Auditorium | All ages, with adult | Free; museum admission not included

Join us for a special Storytime & Craft in honor of Juneteenth, held in our auditorium. We’ll read Opal Lee and What It Means to Be Free by Alice Faye Duncan and Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem by Amanda Gorman—two inspiring stories that celebrate freedom, hope, and the power of change. After the readings, children will create a meaningful craft inspired by the vibrant work of the Gee’s Bend quiltmakers—a group of women from Alabama’s rural Black Belt whose quilts are rich with history, culture, and storytelling.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Sunday Studio: Mystery Artist

June 15th | 2:00pm | Ages 16+

Free, with registration required; does not include Customs House Museum admission.

In partnership with APSU’s Community School of the Arts, we’re bringing a twist to this month’s Sunday Studio—our hands-on workshop series for adults. This time, we’re adding a bit of mystery with a surprise guest artist who’ll guide you through a creative experience you won’t want to miss. Can you guess who it might be? Join us and find out—prepare to be inspired! This FREE workshop includes all materials. Registration opens May 19th at customshousemuseum.org.

Family Art Saturday: Pointillism Sunshine Art

June 28th | 10:00am – 3:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Join us for Family Art Saturday as we explore the colorful world of Pointillism—a painting technique that uses tiny dots to create big, beautiful images! This month, we’ll be creating sunshine-inspired art using bright colors and dot painting to capture those sunny summer vibes. Perfect for artists of all ages, this hands-on activity is a fun way for families to get creative together and learn a little art history along the way!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Blue Star Museum

Through September 1st | FREE museum admission

We’re proud to participate in Blue Star Museums! All active-duty military personnel and their families receive FREE admission to the Customs House Museum—plus access to 2,000+ art, science, and history museums, zoos, and nature centers across the country. Learn more at /www.arts.gov/initiatives/blue-star-museums .

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays 1:00pm – 4:00pm, Wednesdays 10:00am – 12:00pm, Fridays 10:00am – 12:00pm and the last Saturday of each month 1:00pm – 4:00pm

Our model train exhibit is open daily, and themes change every season – so stick around, because soon the circus will be coming to town!

The Museum Store

20% off all wood and metal items (no other discounts apply)

All month long, enjoy 20% off all wood and metal items at The Museum Store! From handcrafted home décor to unique gifts and keepsakes, now is the perfect time to shop your favorites.

Offer expires June 30th, 2025. No other discounts apply.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org