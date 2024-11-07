Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Prepares for Road Test Against Butler Following 95-75 Win Over Union

Clarksville, TN – Coming off a win in its season opener, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team hits the road for the first time when it faces Butler in a Friday 5:30pm CT contest at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Austin Peay (1-0) defeated Union, 95-75, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena, Monday, and now turns its attention to Big East foe Butler (1-0), who defeated Missouri State in its home and season opener, Monday.

Friday’s clash is the third time the Governors and Bulldogs have met on the hardwood, with both teams earning a road win during the 1988-89 season. Friday’s game also marks the APSU Govs’ 11th all-time matchup against a Big East affiliate, and its first since a meeting with Providence during the 2001 Las Vegas Tournament.

The Governors were led in the season opener by Isaac Haney’s 19 points, coming off a perfect, 9-for-9 trip at the line. Tekao Carpenter also made the most of his action as a Gov, going 5-for-5 from three-point range to finish with 15 points.

In addition to Haney and Carpenter’s performance, the Govs took advantage of 16 Bulldogs’ turnovers, which translated into 30 points. APSU went 9-of-13 from the field on the first shot following a Union miscue, including a 3-for-5 mark on three-pointers.

Eight newcomers made their APSU debut in the season opener, with LJ Thomas, Anton Brookshire, and Quan Lax all earning their first start as a Gov in the outing.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University’s first road test of the season takes it to Butler, where it last defeated the Bulldogs, 63-60 (1/9/89).

The Governors are coming off a 95-75 win against Union in the season opener, Monday.

Five scored in double figures in the opener, led by Isaac Haney’s 19 points.

Thirty APSU points came off UU turnovers.

The Governors look to snap a 13-game losing streak in its first road game of the season.

Though one game, the Governors lead the ASUN in made free throws (24) and free-throw percentage (92.3).

Tekao Carpenter leads the ASUN and ranks 21st in Division I with five three-pointers.

Isaac Haney also leads the ASUN and ranks 21st in Division I with nine made free throws.

LJ Thomas leads the ASUN through one game with a +6.0 assist-turnover ratio.

Hansel Enmanuel tied his career’s best mark with eight points against Union. He also hauled in a game-high eight rebounds.

Head coach Corey Gipson earned his 20th win at Austin Peay State University in the opener, making him the second-fastest coach to reach the mark in program history.

APSU was picked to finish second in the league’s coaches poll and third in the media poll.



Tate McCubbin, Terrell Gaines and Bowen Hammer all made their collegiate debuts against Union.



Austin Peay State University held opponents to 32.3% from three-point range last season.

About the Butler Bulldogs

The Butler Bulldogs is coming off a 72-65 win against Missouri State in its season opener at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Butler went 18-15 with a 9-11 mark in Big East play last year.

The Bulldogs entered the Big East 2024 Men’s Basketball Championship as the No. 8 seed, but fell to No. 9 Xavier in the first round, 76-72.

The Bulldogs then earned a berth in the 2024 NIT – a tournament of which was hosted at Hinkle Fieldhouse – but fell in the first round of the tournament to Minnesota, 73-72.

The Bulldogs were picked eighth in the Big East Coaches Preseason Poll with 36 points. They had two Preseason All-Big East selections in Pierre Brooks II and Jahmyl Telfort – their top scorers from the 2023-24 season. Brooks II averaged 14.8 points per game last season, ranking second in the Big East, while Telford averaged 13.9 points per night.

Butler returns eight players from last season. In addition to Brooks II and Telfort, the Bulldogs also return Andre Screen who was sixth on the team with 5.2 points per game last season.

The Bulldogs welcomed seven newcomers to their 2024-25 team, consisting of three vet­erans and four freshmen. The veteran group is highlighted by 6-2 guard Kolby King who averaged 10.4 points per game for Tulane last season while stating in 23-of-31 games for the Green Wave.



Jahmyl Telfort scored a game-high 29 points in the Bulldogs’ opener.

Follow the APSU Govs

For offseason news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Ausitn Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) and Facebook (Austin Peay Men’s Basketball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team returns to Clarksville for the final time until mid-December when it hosts in-state rival Chattanooga in a Monday 7:00pm contest at F&M Bank Arena. The Veteran’s Day Game is presented by Altra Federal Credit Union.