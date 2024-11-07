Tennessee Department of Transportation schedules Two Weekend Closures of Downtown East Loop

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting a full road closure in Davidson County on I-24 from I-65 to I-40, also known as the downtown east loop.

Crews with Jones Bros. Construction will conduct a full road closure on I-24 eastbound from the I-65 split to the I-40 merge starting Friday, November 8th at 8:00pm until Monday, November 11th at 5:00am.

Crews will conduct this same closure starting Friday, November 22nd at 8:00pm until Monday, November 25th at 5:00am. The work is needed to resurface I-24 and repair bridge expansion joints. Traffic will be detoured to the west loop.

This is the last full downtown east loop closure scheduled in 2024. Even with detours in place to navigate the closure, motorists should allow additional time when driving through this already heavily traveled area.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to slow down and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.00.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.