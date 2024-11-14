Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Set to Face Indiana State Sycamores on Friday

Austin Peay (0-2) at Indiana State (1-2)

Friday, November 15th, 2024 | 6:00pm CT

Terre Haute, IN | Hulman Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team hits the road for a Friday 6:00pm CT game against Indiana State at the Hulman Center.

Austin Peay (0-2, 0-0 ASUN) most recently competed against Vanderbilt on November 8th in Nashville. Abby Cater and Sa’Mya Wyatt each had eight points in the 93-37 loss, as Anovia Sheals led with five rebounds.

Indiana State (1-2, 0-0 MVC) enters Friday’s contest after defeating Wright State 68-51 on Tuesday. Four Sycamores saw double-figure scoring, including a 14 point, 12 rebound performance from Saige Stahl.

This will be the fourth meeting of the Governors and the Sycamores with APSU leading the all-time series, 2-1. The last meeting was a 73-58 Governor win, November 21st, 2001.

The Fast Break

Brittany Young is in her fourth season as a head coach and fourth year with Austin Peay State University.

Young made additions to her staff during the off-season in David Lowery, Iesia Walker, Anna Gomez, and Tiya Douglas.

The Governors’ returners are La’Nya Foster, Anala Nelson, Abby Cater, JaNiah Newell, and Jeanine Brandsma. Newell and Brandsma did not see action last season due to injury. Foster, Nelson, and Cater make up 44.0 percent of the Govs’ returning points, 37.1 percent of returning rebounds, and 48.5 percent of returning assists.

Foster returns after being named the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Freshman of the Year, making her the first player in program history to be named the ASUN Freshman of the Year and the first Governor to receive Freshman of the Year honors since APSU Hall of Famer Gerlonda Hardin won the Ohio Valley Conference’s award for the 2000-01 season.

Nisea Burrell, Jordan Boddie, Nariyah Simmons, and Jenny Ntambwe transferred to Clarksville this season, and Anovia Sheals, Briana Rivera, Rose Azmoudeh, and Sa’Mya Wyatt have begun their college careers with the Governors.

Foster leads the APSU Govs, averaging 8.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game.

Rivera’s four three-pointers and average of 2.0 three-pointers per game pace the Govs.

Burrell and Foster lead with 3 assists and an average of 1.5 assists per game.

Austin Peay State University’s schedule consists of four first-time opponents in Manhattan, Florida Atlantic, High Point, and the ASUN’s newest member, West Georgia.

APSU was picked fifth and sixth in the preseason coaches poll and media poll, respectively.

About the Indiana State Sycamores

Indiana State is 1-2 on the season and 0-1 at home.

Head coach Marc Mitchell is in his first season at Indiana State and the 16th season of his career. He is 260-174 all-time with a .599 winning percentage.

The Sycamores were 11-21 in the 2023-24 season and 6-14 in the MCV. Their season ended with a 79-57 loss to Drake in the quarterfinals of the MVC tournament.

About the Indiana State Sycamores

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team’s road trip continues as they head to Oxford, Ohio, for a November 17th, 12:00pm CT game against Miami (Ohio).