Thursday, November 28, 2024
News

Thanksgiving Day Brings Chilly Temperatures and Cloudy Skies to Clarksville

News Staff
Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County is in for a chilly Thanksgiving weekend, with highs hovering in the 40s and lows plunging into the 20s.

Expect widespread frost most nights, a slight chance of snow showers on Saturday, and predominantly sunny skies on Friday and Sunday. Bundle up and prepare for wintry conditions.

Thanksgiving Day will bring mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 48°F. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph will add a slight chill to the day.

Thursday night, expect widespread frost after midnight as temperatures drop to 28°F under partly cloudy skies. Northwest winds will taper to around 5 mph.

After a frosty morning, Friday will offer plenty of sunshine with a high near 42°F. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph will maintain a brisk feel.

Friday night brings more widespread frost, with clear skies and a low near 21°F. Winds will calm as temperatures fall.

A slight chance (20%) of snow showers emerges on Saturday afternoon, but much of the day will be partly sunny, with a high near 40°F. Winds will remain calm, shifting to the west around 5 mph.

Saturday night, the chance of snow continues until midnight, followed by mostly cloudy skies and a low near 23°F. Winds will turn north-northwest at about 5 mph.

Sunday looks bright and brisk, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 38°F. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph will persist.

Sunday night will be the coldest of the weekend, with widespread frost and clear skies. The low will dip to 18°F.

Frosty conditions continue into Monday morning, but sunny skies will warm the day to a high near 41°F.

Monday night stays mostly clear with widespread frost and a low near 20°F, closing the holiday weekend on a chilly note.

As Thanksgiving weekend wraps up, Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect frosty mornings and cold nights to continue into the new week. With a mix of sunshine and lingering wintry conditions, it’s the perfect time to stay bundled up and enjoy the holiday season

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
