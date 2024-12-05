C.A.R.E.S. Walk & Expo Brings Community Together for Special Needs Advocacy

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Association Down Syndrome recently held its 11th annual Community C.A.R.E.S. Walk & Expo, an advocacy event for citizens with special needs that focuses on the power of community.

Organizer Tricia Hanna said, “This would be our 13th annual event, but COVID-19 shut us down for two years. We have a huge turnout today, and we’re proud to say that all the funds collected will go back to our community programs.

“We do the Ghoulish Gala, which is for all our families with special needs. We send some kids to camp. We offer 21 free programs for the community and our families. The community always comes together, and it’s so nice to see all the different agencies working cohesively because, at the end of the day, we’re all out for the purpose of making this community better for everyone.”

This year’s sponsors include CDE, A.O. Smith, Modern Woodmen of America, Altra Federal Credit Union, CEMC, Washtopia, Wiggin’s Medical Transport, and more. Hanna added, “And we’re so thankful for Lee Erwin. He has been our DJ since day 1.”

Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden was also lending his support. “This is what community is all about: people supporting other people and showing love to each other,” Golden said. “We have advocates, non-profits, parents, kids, everybody, just helping each other out. This is really what it’s all about.”

