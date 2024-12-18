55.5 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Clarksville Police Provide Update on Death Investigation at Chesapeake Lane

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has provided new details regarding the death investigation at 135 Chesapeake Lane. Preliminary findings indicate that the victim, whose identity has not yet been released, suffered a medical emergency before collapsing.

Nearby surveillance footage captured the incident, confirming no foul play and no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation remains active, and authorities are withholding the victim’s name pending notification of the next of kin.

The incident was initially reported on December 17th, 2024, at 3:06pm when CPD officers responded to an ambulance call. Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive male lying on the grass near a new construction site. The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives from CPD’s Special Operations Unit and Crime Scene Unit are continuing their investigation. Anyone with additional information or video footage is encouraged to contact Detective Green at 931.648.0656, ext. 5149.

Further updates will be released as the investigation progresses.

