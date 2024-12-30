Magic in the Park Brings Harry Potter Fans Together at Liberty Park

Clarksville, TN – Magic in the Park at Clarksville’s Liberty Park, was a day dedicated to all things relating to Harry Potter and magic.

“Today is Magic in the Park. It’s our second year for this event,” Amanda Pitt said. “Last year, this event was huge, so we wanted to bring it back, and despite Hurricane Helene’s best efforts, we’re still here. We moved everything inside the event center, so we simplified it a bit, but we kept every feature we could.

“We have a huge Harry Potter fan community here in Clarksville, so we wanted to honor that and provide them with an event to which they can all come out and enjoy and connect.”

The event featured lots of artisan vendors offering hand-crafted items, everything from tea towels to wands. There was a great variety of original art work, and dozens of vendors offering services from hair braids and glitter to face painting.

“We also have food trucks with themed menus, a reptile encounter, and Pony Pals Petting Zoo, which brought unicorns for our magical creatures element,” Pitt said. “We also want to thank Altra Federal Credit Union. They are so good at giving back to the community and helping us make great events like this one happen.”

Photo Gallery