15 Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball Hosts Top-10 Showdown Against #9 Oklahoma in Knoxville

#15 Tennessee (13-0 | 1-0 SEC) vs. #9 Oklahoma (12-2 | 0-1 SEC)

Sunday, January 5th, 2025 | 2:00pm CT / 3:00pm ET

Knoxville, TN | Food City Center | TV: ESPN

Knoxville, TN – No. 15/13 Tennessee women’s basketball (13-0, 1-0 SEC) is back home for two games against top-10 teams, beginning with a Sunday matinee vs. No. 9/10 Oklahoma (12-2, 0-1 SEC) at Food City Center.

The Lady Vols, who’ve won all eight games on The Summitt in 2024-25 and have a nine-game home winning streak dating back to last season, will face the Sooners at 2:00pm CT, 3:00pm ET. The contest will be televised nationally by ESPN and carried on Lady Vol Network radio stations statewide as well as audio-streamed on UTSports.com and SiriusXM Satellite Radio channels 108 and 191.

The Big Orange will attempt to open the year 14-0 for only the second time in the past 19 seasons and join the 2017-18 (15-0) Holly Warlick-coached squad in beginning their campaigns that way. A 14-0 start to a season would mark only the seventh time in program history UT has compiled that record during a campaign’s outset.

Tennessee opened SEC play on the road Thursday night in College Station, Texas, leading Texas A&M by as many as 22 points before prevailing by 13, 91-78. The point total was the most surrendered by the Aggies this season, the most UT has ever tallied in eight appearances in Reed Arena and the second-most accumulated in the 20-game series since a No. 1-ranked Lady Vol squad won, 105-81, at a neutral site on Dec. 19, 1997. UT also picked up only its second victory in Aggieland in its last seven trips there.

Caldwell’s first Lady Vol team enters Sunday’s match-up ranked No. 1 nationally in six statistical categories through January 2nd. UT is tops in the NCAA in scoring offense (98.2), three pointers per game (12.2), three point attempts per game (36.5), offensive rebounds per game (21.6), turnovers forced per game (27.38) and winning percentage (100.0). It is second in turnover margin (14.6) and third in steals per game (14.6) and bench points per game (37.5), and sixth in scoring margin (32.3).

Oklahoma enters on the heels of an 80-73 home loss to No. 5/6 Texas on Thursday night in Norman. That setback snapped a six-game Sooner winning streak. OU’s only losses are to No. 13 Duke (109-99 OT) and to the Longhorns, and they have quality wins over No. 22 Louisville (78-72) and No. 20 Michigan (72-62).

UT is 6-1 in this series, winning the past three battles.

Individually Speaking

COOP TO THE HOOP: Talaysia Cooper is having a break-out season, leading Tennessee in scoring (17.9 ppg.), hitting double figures in 11 games, carding six efforts of 20+ points and notching seven quarters where she has scored 10 or more points, including 12 and 10, respectively, in the fourth quarters vs. Florida State and Iowa.

“FEAR DA SPEAR”: Jewel Spear is enjoying her best stretch this season, hitting 15+ in each of the past three games and averaging 17.0 ppg. during that span with 13 treys.

SMOOTH SAMARA: Samara Spencer is averaging 11.7 ppg. and 5.6 apg., ranking No. 3 nationally in assist/turnover ratio (4.06) with 73 assists and 18 turnovers and No. 10 in three-point field goal percentage at 46.4 with a team-leading 32 three-pointers.

ZEE SPREE: After scoring in double figures once in her first four games, Zee Spearman has had 10+ points in seven of her last nine contests and is averaging 14.3 ppg. and 6.3 rpg. over Tennessee’s past three contests.

RUBY’S ROLLING: Ruby Whitehorn has emerged as UT’s second leading scorer at 12.9 ppg., putting up 14.0 ppg. and reaching double digits in her past seven outings.

From A Team Perspective

PILING UP POINTS: The Lady Vols rank No. 1 nationally in scoring offense, generating 98.2 points per game. The lowest a Kim Caldwell team has ranked in ppg. is No. 4, where she was in 2023-24 (85.3) at Marshall.

MAKING THREES IN BUNCHES: UT ranks No. 1 in 3FGs made per game at 12.2 and has hit 10+ treys nine times, eclipsing the old school best of six at Memphis for most games with double-digit totals in a season.

ELITE ON O-BOARDS: UT is No. 1 in the nation in offensive rebounds per game at 21.6. It has twice reached 30+ this season.

TURNING OVER THE OPPOSITION: UT is No. 1 in turnovers forced per game (27.38) and No 2. in T.O. margin (12.62) after Texas A&M had 25 miscues for the 10th 20+ T.O. game (6th with 30+) by a foe in 2024-25.

RACKING UP STEALS: UT is No. 3 nationally in steals per game (14.6). It now has 190 in 13 games, but its 162 in only 11 contests passed last year’s 159 in 33 games.

THAT’S A 10-COUNT: Tennessee has prevented its foes from getting the ball over halfcourt in 10 seconds a total of 15 times in 13 games. UT forced only five violations the previous five years combined.

Inside The Numbers

ONE OF SEVEN UNBEATENS: UT is tied with seven teams at No. 1 nationally with a win percentage of 100 through January 2nd.

UT STANDS ALONE: UT is the only DI school with undefeated women’s (13-0) and men’s (13-0) hoops teams through January 3rd.

SEEKING A 14-0 START: With a win over Oklahoma, Tennessee would open up 14-0 for the first time since 2017-18 (15-0) and the seventh time in program history.

FAST STARTS FOR CALDWELL: UT’s 13-0 start is the second-best opening of a season in Kim Caldwell‘s nine years as a head coach behind her 29-0 start at Glenville State in 2021-22 on the way to 35-1.

TENNESSEE’S BEST COACHING START: The win over N.C. Central on December 14th gave Kim Caldwell (now 13-0) eight straight to open her tenure, making it the best coaching debut in the rich history of Lady Vol basketball.

UT NO. 19 IN NET RANKINGS: UT is No. 19 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, with wins over No. 21 Florida State, No. 30 Iowa, No. 38 Richmond and No. 66 Middle Tennessee.

NO. 19 TOUGHEST SCHEDULE: The Lady Vols’ full schedule ranks No. 19 on the NCAA Toughest Schedule report (1/3).

UT Lady Vols In SEC Openers

Tennessee is 37-5 in its first SEC home game of a season through 2023-24, winning seven of its last eight such contests.

Last year’s 87-69 victory over Kentucky on Jan. 7, 2024, was UT’s fifth straight win in the initial SEC home competition of a campaign.

With Oklahoma being in its first year in the SEC, Sunday’s matchup will obviously be the initial time these programs meet in conference play.

Through 2024-25, Tennessee now is 37-6 all-time in its first SEC game of a season, including 19-3 at home and 18-3 on the road after winning at Texas A&M on Jan. 2, 91-78.

The Lady Vols have won their past 11 SEC openers, last losing to LSU, 80-77, on Jan. 2, 2014.

The Lady Vols are 34-9 in their initial SEC away game of a season after defeating Texas A&M on Jan. 2, 91-78.winning their last five and 15 of the past 16.

This marked the Big Orange’s third straight campaign opening SEC play on the road.

Tennessee In SEC PLay

UT is 449-102 (.815) in SEC regular-season games through Jan. 2, featuring the best conference record by far all-time among league schools.

Kim Caldwell is 1-0 in SEC play, including 1-0 on the road, in her first season on Rocky Top.

Tennessee owns league bests of 18 regular-season championships and 17 SEC tourney titles through the years. South Carolina is second with eight each.

UT Lady Vols VOLS 6-2 In “Summitt Blues”

UT is 6-2 all-time in its “Summitt Blue” uniforms, including 2-0 in 2024-25, and is expected to wear them again on Sunday vs. Oklahoma.

The Lady Vols are 4-0 at home, 1-2 on the road and 1-0 at neutral sites in that hue through January 2nd, 2025.

This season, Tennessee is 2-0 in “Summitt Blue” after defeating Florida State at home, 79-77, on December 4th and winning at Texas A&M, 91-78, on January 2nd.

Looking Back At The Last Game

No. 15/13 Tennessee opened SEC play at what has been a tough place to win for the program, grabbing a hard-earned 91-78 victory over Texas A&M at Reed Arena on Thursday night.

The Lady Vols (13-0, 1-0 SEC), who had lost in five of their last six trips to College Station, were led by Texan Jewel Spear. The fifth-year guard from The Colony knocked down six of eight attempts beyond the arc to finish with a season-high 20 points. Also in double figures for UT were Talaysia Cooper with 16, Ruby Whitehorn with 15 and Zee Spearman with 14. Samara Spencer dished out eight assists with only one turnover.



The Aggies (7-6, 0-1 SEC) were paced by 20 points from Aicha Coulibaly, while Sahara Jones and Janae Kent added 17 and 10, respectively. A&M fell despite outshooting the Big Orange on the evening, hitting 56 percent from the field to Tennessee’s 47.2 percent after making nine of 13 attempts in the fourth quarter for 69.2 percent accuracy.

Postgame Notes vs. Texas A&M

SUCCESS IN SEC OPENERS: Tennessee improved to 37-6 all-time in its first SEC game of a season, including 19-3 at home and 18-3 on the road after winning at Texas A&M, 91-78. The Lady Vols have won their past 11 SEC openers, last losing to LSU, 80-77, on January 2nd, 2014. The Lady Vols are 34-9 in their initial SEC away game of a season, winning their last five and 15 of the past 16.

13-0 WITH 12 DIFFERENT LINEUPS: The Lady Vols have begun the year 13-0 with 12 different starting lineups and 10 different players appearing in the first five. Tennessee repeated a previous quintet vs. Memphis but had new ones in the past four contests. Jewel Spear, Samara Spencer, Sara Puckett, Zee Spearman and Kaniya Boyd opened Thursday’s contest. Spencer leads the team with 12 starts and Spearman recorded her ninth. Spear and Puckett tallied their seventh, while Boyd added her second versus the Aggies.

BIG WIN IN TEXAS: Tennessee improved its all-time record against the Aggies to 12-8, 3-5 in College Station. The Big Orange have now won four of the past five matchups in the series and just their second time in their last seven trips to Reed Arena.

SPEAR’S HOMECOMING SHOW: Jewel Spear dazzled in her home state, racking up a team-leading and season-high 20 points versus Texas A&M. The Colony, Texas, native made a season-best seven of nine field goal attempts and hit a season-high six treys. The fifth-year guard finished with five rebounds, two steals and two assists. It’s the seventh game Spear has landed in double figures this season.

Tennessee/Oklahoma Series Notes

Tennessee leads the all-time series, 6-1, winning the past three meetings.

The Lady Vols are 2-0 at home vs. the Sooners, 1-1 away and 3-0 at neutral sites.

This is the first clash between these programs in SEC play, but these teams met last season on November 25th in Florida, with the Big Orange claiming a 76-73 nail-biter at the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off.

This will mark OU’s first visit to Knoxville since 2010, when a No. 4/4 UT squad defeated the No. 14/15 Sooners, 96-75.

UT is 449-102 all-time in SEC regular season games.

A Look At The Sooners

Raegan Beers, a 6-4 center, paces the OU attack at 17.4 ppg. (68.3 FG%) and 9.4 rpg.

Payton Verhulst (14.1), Skylar Vann (10.8) and Sahara Williams (10.6) also score in double figures.

The Sooners have the No. 6 scoring offense in the country (90.3) and are No. 1 in rebound avg. (50.5) and No. 2 in assist avg. (22.4) and rebound margin (18.1).

About Oklahoma Sooners Head Coach Jennie Baranczyk

Jennie Baranczyk is 82-28 in her fourth season at Oklahoma and 278-124 in her 13th year overall.

The 2004 Iowa graduate has led OU to three straight NCAA Tournaments.

She was named the 2024 Big 12 Coach of the Year after Oklahoma won its second straight league title.

Oklahoma’s Last Game

Freshman Jordan Lee scored 17 points off the bench and No. 5 Texas rallied to defeat No. 9 Oklahoma 80-73 Thursday night at Norman in the SEC opener for both teams.

Rori Harmon scored 16 points, Taylor Jones added 14 points on 7-for-9 shooting and Kyla Oldacre had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Longhorns (14-1).

Payton Verhulst scored 23 points and Liz Scott added 14 for Oklahoma (12-2). The Sooners squandered a 12-point lead in the second quarter, but kept it close, even without leading scorer Raegan Beers, who got in early foul trouble and scored 11 points in 17 minutes.

Last Time UT Met UO

Fifth-year senior Jasmine Powell scored a season-high 19 points, as No. 21/19 Tennessee took a 76-73 victory over No. 22/20 Oklahoma in the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on November 25th, 2023.

Senior Jewel Spear and junior Sara Puckett added 16 and 13, respectively, for UT (4-2). Puckett and junior Jillian Hollingshead each pulled down eight boards.

Oklahoma (5-2) was led by Sahara Williams, who scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Lexy Keys and Aubrey Joens added 12 points apiece.

Last Time Tennessee Played In Knoxville

Angie Bjorklund drained five of eight three-point attempts to lead No. 4/4 Tennessee with 25 points in a 96-75 victory over No. 14/15 Oklahoma the last time these teams faced off in Knoxville.

Shekinna Stricklen offered support with a 17-point, 13-rebound, 12-assist triple-double, which was only the second in Lady Vol history.

Amanda Thompson and Danielle Robinson had double-doubles to lead the Sooners, with Thompson carding 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Robinson producing 10 points and 10 rebounds with a partisan crowd of 13,332 showing up on Rocky Top.

Next Up For UT Women’s Basketball



The Tennessee women’s basketball team will play host to its second straight top-10 team, as No. 6/4 LSU pays a visit to Rocky Top on Thursday, January 9th.

The Lady Vols and Tigers will meet at 5:30pm (6:30pm ET) in a contest streamed live on SECN+ and available on Lady Vol Radio Network stations statewide and via audio stream on UTSports.com.

This will be the first of two meetings this season for these teams, as UT travels to Baton Rouge, LA, for the second of those tilts on February 9th at 3 :00pm CT (4:00pm ET). That game will be televised by ESPN.