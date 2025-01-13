Cory Rasch Invitational Thrills Sold-Out F&M Bank Arena Crowd

Clarksville, TN – The 2nd Annual Cory Rasch Invitational PBR Touring Pro Division competition was a huge success, returning to a sold-out F&M Bank Arena and once again pitting the world’s top bull riders against some amazingly athletic bulls.

An enthusiastic Clarksville crowd watched as hometown bull-riding champion Rasch, now a Clarksville firefighter, delivered a world-class evening of entertainment and excitement.

Rasch said, “This was the first event of the 2025 season. It’s part of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Series, meaning all the money and points earned will count as riders try to make the 2025 PBR World Finals”.

Rasch, his wife Amanda, and his entire team are already looking at organizing a 3rd Annual event in 2025. “Hosting this event in Clarksville is a great feeling,” Rasch said. “It’s like a homecoming. Everyone is already asking about next year, so I guess we’ll take a couple of days off and get started on the next one.”

Photo Gallery