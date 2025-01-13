27 F
Clarksville
Monday, January 13, 2025
HomeArts/LeisureCory Rasch Invitational Thrills Sold-Out F&M Bank Arena Crowd
Arts/LeisureClarksville Living

Cory Rasch Invitational Thrills Sold-Out F&M Bank Arena Crowd

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Jesse Willis on Hi Jinx
Jesse Willis on Hi Jinx

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The 2nd Annual Cory Rasch Invitational PBR Touring Pro Division competition was a huge success, returning to a sold-out F&M Bank Arena and once again pitting the world’s top bull riders against some amazingly athletic bulls.

An enthusiastic Clarksville crowd watched as hometown bull-riding champion Rasch, now a Clarksville firefighter, delivered a world-class evening of entertainment and excitement.

Rasch said, “This was the first event of the 2025 season. It’s part of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Series, meaning all the money and points earned will count as riders try to make the 2025 PBR World Finals”.

Rasch, his wife Amanda, and his entire team are already looking at organizing a 3rd Annual event in 2025. “Hosting this event in Clarksville is a great feeling,” Rasch said. “It’s like a homecoming. Everyone is already asking about next year, so I guess we’ll take a couple of days off and get started on the next one.”

Photo Gallery

Previous article
Kyle Luther, Michael Eubank Join Traditions First Bank Board of Directors
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information