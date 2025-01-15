28.7 F
Clarksville-Montgomery County Library Sci-Fi Expo Brings NASA Insights and Family Fun

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Director Christina Riedel was dressed as Squirrel Girl for this year’s Sci-Fi and Fantasy Expo. “Squirrel Girl is not a well-known superhero, but she is well-loved,” Riedel said. “This is our annual sci-fi expo. We’re having a great time doing science experiments with APSU. We have some crafts time and some sci-fi bingo, and I just saw some Storm Troopers walkthrough.

“The hit of today’s session – we have someone in the glass study room who works at NASA and does planet profiling. It’s interesting. He is looking for life on other planets and is also helping discover other planets. We’re mixing science, science-fiction, and fantasy, just wonderful things for the whole family.”

Throughout both floors of the library, including the Children’s Library, guests were playing games, participating in science experiments, learning new things and meeting characters from Star Trek, Star Wars, Ghostbusters and other great universes.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Library Public Library has applied for a grant that will hopefully allow them to do more with NASA.

