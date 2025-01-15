Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Heads to Eastern Kentucky for Key ASUN Matchup

Austin Peay (8-7 | 3-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky (12-5 | 2-2 ASUN)

Thursday, January 16th, 2025 | 6:00pm CT / 7:00pm ET

Richmond, KY | Baptist Health Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball continues its Atlantic Sun Conference road game stretch with a 6:00pm CT, 7:00pm ET Thursday game against Eastern Kentucky at the Baptist Health Arena.

Austin Peay (8-7, 3-1 ASUN) has taken their last three conference games, most recently defeating Bellarmine, 69-58, on January 11th in Louisville. Anovia Sheals led the APSU Govs for the fourth consecutive game with her 16-point performance, as she also led with five rebounds. The Governors outscored the Knight’s bench 33-8.

Eastern Kentucky (12-5, 2-2 ASUN) defeated North Alabama, 94-58, on January 1st. Liz Freihofer had a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double in the win, earning her ASUN Freshman of the Week honors for the fifth time.

This will be the 88th meeting between the Governors and the Colonels, with the Colonels leading 48-40. The series is 22-19 in favor of the Governors in games played in Clarksville and 27-13 in favor of EKU when played in Richmond.



The two teams’ last meeting was a 72-58 EKU win on January 2nd at F&M Bank Arena. Sa’Mya Wyatt had her second 20-point performance of the season,

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Knox Rives)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.

TV: ESPN+

From The Jump

La’Nya Foster is second in the ASUN with 24 blocks, 1.60 blocks per game, and 2.0 steals per game. Her 6.9 rebounds per game rank seventh.

Foster leads Austin Peay State University in rebounds (6.9), assists (2.1), blocks (1.6), and steals (2.0).

Sa’Mya Wyatt is second in the conference with a 58.5 field-goal percentage.

Wyatt’s 12.6 points per game and 58.3 field-goal percentage pace APSU.

Briana Rivera leads with 16 three-pointers.

Anovia Sheals’ .729 free-throw percentage leads the Govs.

Head coach Brittany Young is 3-2 against the Colonels.

About the Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Their Head Coach: Greg Todd is in his fourth season at his alma mater and is 67-47. He is 329-217 over his 19 seasons as a head coach.

2024-25 Record: 12-5, 2-2 ASUN

2023-24 Record: 22-12, 9-7 ASUN

Last Season Result: Fell 68-57 to Central Arkansas in the ASUN Semifinals, March 12th. The Colonels competed in the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament, where they fell 83-75 to Purdue Fort Wayne on March 20th.

Follow The Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team returns home on January 18th to play Jacksonville on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. The game begins at 4:00pm.