Loaves & Fishes Hosts ‘A Night of Hope’ Masquerade Dinner, Celebrating Community Impact

Clarksville, TN – This year’s Loaves & Fishes Masquerade Dinner was attended by approximately 200 supporters of the organization, which each month serves nearly 5,000 hot meals and distributes more than 7,000 pounds of food to local pantries.

Guests at this year’s dinner, themed A Night of Hope, enjoyed live music, live and silent auctions, festive food and beverages, and messages of thanks to L&F’s many supporters. L&F Director John Durnell said, “Tonight, we celebrate the incredible impact each of you has made in nourishing the Clarksville community. Through your support, Loaves & Fishes is empowered to provide food, hope, and compassion to those who need it most.”

After Director Durnell shared the story of L&F’s humble beginnings, he directed everyone to the buffet. As guests finished dinner, it was time for keynote speaker Mike Burnette, Pastor of LifePoint Church. “I love what God is doing in our city,” Burnette said. “It’s through partnerships with great organizations, churches, local businesses, and individuals like you that we are able to make a real difference.”

