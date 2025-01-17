Austin Peay State University releases 2025 Spring Men’s Tennis Schedule

Clarksville, TN – Ahead of his final season leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team, head coach Ross Brown announced the 2025 spring schedule.

Austin Peay kicks of the season against Tennessee Tech (January 24th) in Bowling Green, Kentucky before traveling to Nashville to take on Belmont (January 25th). The Governors then play a doubleheader against Oakland City and Brescia on February 8th in Evansville, Indiana.

After hitting the road to take on Chattanooga (February 15th), APSU hosts Alabama A&M (February 22nd) in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Austin Peay State University returns to Clarksville to kick off the month of March when it hosts Southern Indiana (March 1st) at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Then the APSU Govs are right back on the road when play a match against St. Louis (March 5th) in St. Louis, Missouri. Before opening conference play, the Governors host Cumberlands (March 11th) at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Atlantic Sun Conference play begins at the Governors Tennis Courts when Austin Peay State University takes on North Alabama (March 14th) and Lipscomb (Match 16th). The Governors then wrap up their nonconference matches when they play Drake (March 20th) in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Governors hit the road for the first time in ASUN play when they take on North Florida (March 23rd) in Jacksonville, Florida. Austin Peay State University then plays its final two homes matches of the season when it hosts Eastern Kentucky (March 28th) and Queens (March 30th) at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay State University kicks off a three-match road trip to close the regular season when it takes on Bellarmine (April 1st) in Louisville, Kentucky. The Governors then travel to the Sunshine State to square off with Stetson (April 11th) and Florida Gulf Coast (April 13th).

North Florida will host the ASUN Men’s Tennis Championship from April 17th to 19th in Jacksonville, Florida. The top six teams in the conference will qualify for the tournament at the UNF Tennis Complex.

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.