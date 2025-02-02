Austin Peay State University’s Martin Luther King Day Breakfast Features Military-Affiliated Student Interviewer

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) third annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast featured a unique perspective this year, with a fireside chat featuring online student Elizabeth Daniel as the event’s interviewer.

Daniel, who is set to graduate in August 2025 with a master’s degree in criminal justice, led a discussion with APSU alumnus and retired Marine Lt. Gen. Ronald Bailey on January 20th that explored themes of leadership, equality, and social justice.

Born and raised in Houston, Texas, to a Black mother and Irish father, Daniel has balanced her military career with her academic goals and family life. She has 11 years of military experience under her belt, including seven years in the U.S. Army and a current role in the Air Force specializing in operation management services.

As a first-generation college student and former single mother, Daniel’s path to higher education was not without challenges. However, her determination to build a career, care for her children, and pursue her studies all at once showcases the resilience often found in military-affiliated students.

One of the program’s standout features is its accelerated format. While a traditional graduate program in criminal justice typically takes about two years to complete, APSU offers fast-track eight-week courses. This innovative structure has allowed Daniel to pursue her degree entirely online and complete it in just one year, a significant advantage for active-duty military personnel balancing service commitments with educational goals.

Despite being an online student, Daniel found a meaningful connection to campus through her participation in the university’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.