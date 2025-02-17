APSU Baseball’s Fast Start Falls Short in Loss to Arizona State, 5-3

Phoenix, AZ – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team fell to Arizona State, (3-5), Monday in its last game of their four-game road trip to Arizona at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Cody Airington got the nod for the matchup against the Sun Devils. In his Governors debut, he went 4.1 innings with five strikeouts, allowing two runs on three hits.

Arizona State sent Rohan Lettow out to face the Governors in his first start of the season. He did not fare well against the Austin Peay offense after allowing three runs over 3.2 innings, striking out two batters and walking a pair.

How it Happened

Top 1st | Cameron Nickens got the bats hot early for the Govs by leading the game off with a solo blast to the opposite field for his second homer of the season to put the score 1-0. This was the first time a Governor led off a game with a home run since former Gov Clayton Gray at Ole Miss (3/26/2024).

Top 3rd | In his college debut, Freshman Mason Pangborn led off the inning with a walk and advanced to third after a John Bay single. Trevor Conley then came up and brought in Pangborn on a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 2-0.

Top 4th | Austen Jaslove led the top half with a single through the left side and then stole second base for his first of the season. Kyler Proctor then drove him in after an RBI single to right field to put the Govs up another run, 3-0.

Bottom 5th | Airington’s time on the mound ended after a solo home run by Isaiah Jackson and a single from Jax Ryan. He was replaced by Landon Slemp, who allowed a run on an RBI walk to Nu’u Contrades. Campbell Holt then came in for relief and allowed two runs to score after a hit batter and two-RBI single to give the Sun Devils a 5-3 lead.

Top 9th | Will Koger entered the game for the Sun Devils in the save opportunity. He struck out Proctor to start the inning, then walked the pinch-hitter, DJ Merriweather. He got Nickens to foul out and then walked Bay. The next batter, Conley, flew out to deep center to complete Koger’s save.

Wrap Up

Jonah Giblin got the win for Arizona State after throwing three innings with four strikeouts, a walk, and no runs on just one hit.

Slemp was given the loss after allowing three runs on a hit and two walks.

Koger completed the save and earned his second of the season.

Notables

Nickens: 1-for-4, HR, BB, RBI, R.

Proctor: 2-for-4, RBI,.

Bay: 2-for-4, BB.

Airington: 4.1 IP, 5 K, 3 H, 2 ER.

Applebey: 3.0 IP, 4 K, BB – Did not allow a hit after facing 10 batters.

Follow Govs Baseball

Follow APSU Govs baseball (@GovsBSB) on Instagram and X.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Governors will return home to face Purdue Fort Wayne for a Friday 4:00pm CT game at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park. Don’t miss the Governors’ home opener! Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster. The four-game series will be streamed on ESPN+.