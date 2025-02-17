APSU Men’s Basketball Seeks Fourth Straight Win in Louisville Showdown against Bellarmine

Austin Peay (12-15 | 7-7 ASUN) at Bellarmine (3-24 | 0-14 ASUN)

Tuesday, February 18th, 2025 | 6:30pm CT

Louisville, KY | Knights Hall

Clarksville, TN – After closing an extended home streak with three-straight wins, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team begins the penultimate week of the Atlantic Sun Con/f regular season with a Tuesday 5:30pm CT game at Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.

Austin Peay (12-15, 6-6 ASUN) is coming off a 76-63 victory against Stetson in a 2024 Championship rematch. LJ Thomas led a quartet of Governors in double figures with 22 points, his team-best seventh 20-point performance of the season. The Plant City, Florida native was followed in scoring by Isaac Haney’s 18 points and team-best five assists on no turnovers.

The Governors enter Thursday’s contest against Bellarmine (3-24, 0-14) ASUN shooting at least 50% from the floor in three-straight games, just the second time the program has accomplished such since 2019 and the first since a three-game stretch last season (2/3-10/24). APSU also is 35-for-78 from three-point range and has connected on 9-of-18 in each of its last two contests.

Through 25 games, Thomas leads the APSU Govs with 14.0 points and 3.6 assists per game with 31.1 minutes per contest. Haney paces the Govs with 15.1 points per game since the start of ASUN action, while graduate forward Sai Witt has averaged 14.4 points per game since the start of the new year.

Last time the Governors and Knights met on the hardwood, Austin Peay came away with an 86-77 overtime win in Clarksville, Jan. 30. Witt had a 25-point, 12-rebound double-double, while Brookshire ported in 21 points off four three-pointers and a 7-for-7 performance from the charity stripe. APSU has won 3-of-5 games since defeating the Knights, while Bellarmine’s losings streak has been extended from 12 games to 17.

Tuesday’s contest in the Derby City will be live streamed on ESPN+ with Jack Kizer, Nick Holmes, and Jeff Lightsy Jr. on the call.

From the Jump

Austin Peay State University is 14-7 all-time against the Knights and 5-3 against them in Louisville.

The Governors have won three-straight outings against Bellarmine and is looking for its second-straight season sweep.

APSU is on a three-game winning streak, its longest since a three-game streak to open the season.



Austin Peay State University is fourth in the ASUN and 31st in the NCAA with 10.1 turnovers per game.



The Governors are third in the ASUN with 22.8 bench points per game.

About the Bellarmine Knights

Bellarmine is 3-24 and 0-14 this season under 20th-year head coach, Scott Davenport.

Davenport is 424-195 in his head coaching career, all coming at Bellarmine.

Bellarmine leads the ASUN and is 19th nationally with a 77.9 free-throw percentage.

The Knights are led in scoring by Jack Krasinski’s 16.2 points per game. Karasinski has scored in double figures in 11-striaght games and in 19-of-20 appearances this season.

Billy Smith paces BU with 67 three-pointers.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) and Facebook (Austin Peay Men’s Basketball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team heads to the Queen City for a Thursday, 6:00pm CT contest against Queens in Charlotte, North Carolina.