APSU Baseball Rallies Late to Defeat Purdue Fort Wayne 8-3

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team earned their first win at home over Purdue Fort Wayne by a score of 8-3, Saturday in their home opener at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Kade Shatwell started his second game on the mound to begin the series and went 4.1 innings with three strikeouts, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks.

Dillon Fischer got the nod for the ‘Dons for his second season start. He went six innings with three strikeouts, allowing two runs on five hits and a pair of walks.

How it Happened

Bottom 1st | John Bay picked up Austin Peay State University’s first hit of the ballgame on a hustle double to center. He was followed up three batters later with an RBI single up the middle from Austen Jaslove to give Austin Peay the early lead, 1-0.

Top 2nd | The lead would go away soon after a three-run inning by the Mastodons. They led the inning with two singles to put runners on the corners. Shatwell allowed his first run on an Augusto Schroeder fielders choice to third base to score Drew Helton and tie the game, 1-1. Shatwell struck out the next batter, then walked two straight to load the bases. Camden Karczewski then drove in two runs on a single to left center to put the ‘Dons up, 3-1.

Bottom 4th | The bats wouldn’t heat up again until the bottom half of the fourth when Cole Johnson blasted a solo shot over the center field wall for his first hit as a Gov to put APSU back within one run, with a score of 3-2.

Top 5th | Landon Slemp would enter the game in relief for Shatwell with two runners on with one out. He got the next two batters out to escape the pressure and put another zero on the board for the Governors.

Bottom 7th | After a leadoff walk to Trevor Conley, Cole Newell replaced Fischer on the mound. His time didn’t last long after a walk, pass ball, fielders choice, and another walk. Trent Murphy relieved Newell with the bases loaded and one out. He walked in the tying run, Bay, to put the score 3-3. Cameron Nickens then reached on an RBI fielders choice, and a throwing error on Justin Osterhouse allowed both Nathan Barksdale and DJ Merriweather, who pinch-hit for Andres Matias earlier in the inning, to score. Gus Freeman then singled to center to bring in Nickens and extend the lead by another run. Another throwing error in the inning by Helton allowed Austen Jaslove to reach first and move Freeman to third. Murphy then balked to score Freeman. Johnson then collected his second hit of the game by singling up the middle and scoring Jaslove for a Governor 8-3 lead.

Wrap Up

Slemp earned the win and improved to 1-1 on the season after throwing 4.2 innings, striking out a pair of batters and not allowing a run to score.

Newell was credited the loss after just throwing a third of an inning and giving up two runs on no hits and two walks.

Notables

Johnson: 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R.

Bay: 2-for-3, 2 2B, BB, RBI, R – First time going back-to-back AB’s with a double.

Slemp: 4.2 IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 2 H – Longest career relief appearance since May 5th, 2024, where he threw three innings.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team will play two games in a doubleheader against Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday at home. Game one begins at 12:00pm CT.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster. The remainder of games will be streamed on ESPN+.