Clarksville-Montgomery County Honors Black History with Inspiring Celebration

Clarksville, TN – Harold Evans, Assistant Director of the Kleeman Center, and his team hosted the annual Clarksville-Montgomery County Black History Month celebration which featured inspirational messages from local leaders and powerful performances by singers, dance groups, and others.

The theme of this year’s event was Black History: Honoring the Past – Inspiring the Future, and was co-sponsored by the Clarksville-Montgomery County Branch NAACP. “Thank God for this great turnout,” Evans said. “Today’s program will features our young people, and their friends and families have really come out to show their support.

“We have individuals performing, and it’s all about uplifting and celebrating Black history. There will be singing, praise dancing, a poetry reading and a presentation by the students of the Harambe Home-School Group.”

Performers included Tanya Reeves Mission Mimes, Grace in Motion, Expressions with Dance, grace Kendrick and Regina Dillard. This year’s keynote speaker was CFR Chief Kevin Finch, who was recently promoted to Battalion 2 Chief.

Photo Gallery