66.4 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
HomeNewsSoldiers from 101st Airborne Division Train Future Army Officers at CST
News

Soldiers from 101st Airborne Division Train Future Army Officers at CST

News Staff
By News Staff
Cpl. Nicholas Cardone and Pfc. Noah Miles, 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), teaches cadets how to operate the AT4 Rocket Launcher during Cadet Summer Training (CST) at the United States Military Academy (USMA), West Point, N.Y., May 24, 2025. CST is an annual event where cadets learn basic soldiering skills, troop leading procedures and prepares them to become officers in the United States Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joseph Enoch)
Cpl. Nicholas Cardone and Pfc. Noah Miles, 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), teaches cadets how to operate the AT4 Rocket Launcher during Cadet Summer Training (CST) at the United States Military Academy (USMA), West Point, N.Y., May 24, 2025. CST is an annual event where cadets learn basic soldiering skills, troop leading procedures and prepares them to become officers in the United States Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joseph Enoch)

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionWest Point, NY – The thunder of military readiness echoed across the historic grounds of the United States Military Academy as Cadet Summer Training (CST) 2025 kicked off in high gear on May 24th, 2025. Leading the charge were Cpl. Nicholas Cardone and Pfc. Noah Miles of the legendary 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who gave cadets hands-on instruction in operating the AT4 rocket launcher.

The immersive training session marked the start of a rigorous summer for West Point cadets — one designed to mold tomorrow’s officers through practical exercises in basic soldiering skills, troop leading procedures, and combat readiness. For the future leaders of the U.S. Army, there’s no better way to learn than from those who serve on the front lines.

“These cadets are hungry to lead, and we’re here to show them what that looks like in the real world,” said Cpl. Cardone, moments after demonstrating how to properly shoulder and fire the AT4 simulator. “We’re not just teaching them how to handle a weapon — we’re building confidence, precision, and mindset.”

Cpl. Nicholas Cardone, 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), teaches cadets how to operate the AT4 Rocket Launcher during Cadet Summer Training (CST) at the United States Military Academy (USMA), West Point, N.Y., May 24, 2025. CST is an annual event where cadets learn basic soldiering skills, troop leading procedures and prepares them to become officers in the United States Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joseph Enoch)
Cpl. Nicholas Cardone, 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), teaches cadets how to operate the AT4 Rocket Launcher during Cadet Summer Training (CST) at the United States Military Academy (USMA), West Point, N.Y., May 24, 2025. CST is an annual event where cadets learn basic soldiering skills, troop leading procedures and prepares them to become officers in the United States Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joseph Enoch)

The AT4, a portable anti-tank rocket launcher, served as both a practical lesson and a symbol of the firepower and responsibility these cadets will one day command. Pfc. Miles noted the cadets’ enthusiasm: “They asked sharp questions, paid attention to every detail — you can tell they understand the weight of leadership in the Army.”

CST is more than a summer training program — it’s a rite of passage that prepares West Point’s cadets for the complex challenges of modern warfare and military service. With elite mentors from units like the 101st Airborne Division, cadets gain insights from combat-proven Soldiers who have walked the very path they’re about to take.

As the sun set over the Hudson River, the buzz of adrenaline and inspiration was palpable among the cadets. Day one of CST 2025 proved one thing: under the guidance of the Screaming Eagles, the future of Army leadership is in capable hands.

Previous article
NASA’s Magellan Data Suggests Ongoing Tectonic Activity on Venus
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information