Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Signs Law to Reimburse TRICARE Premiums for Tennessee Guardsmen

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed new legislation that establishes a TRICARE premium reimbursement program for eligible Tennessee National Guard members during a signing ceremony in the state capitol’s old Supreme Court chambers, June 3rd.

Known as the “Tennessee National Guard Servicemember’s Medical Readiness Act,” the new law helps Guardsmen offset the cost of healthcare premiums under TRICARE Reserve Select and the TRICARE Dental Program.

Previously, traditional Guardsmen, those serving part-time under state or federal orders for training, were responsible for paying the full cost of their TRICARE coverage unless insured through a civilian employer. While deployed on federal active duty, they receive full medical coverage, but during regular training periods, they were responsible for purchasing their own insurance. For many, this meant covering TRICARE premiums themselves to maintain continuous coverage.

“This legislation improves access to healthcare for our Soldiers and Airmen,” said Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “It will increase our overall medical readiness and ensures that our Guardsmen will have access to healthcare throughout their service, regardless of duty status.”

This program is expected to benefit nearly 2,000 servicemembers when it takes effect on July 1st. To qualify, Tennessee Guardsmen must be enrolled in TRICARE Reserve Select or the TRICARE Dental Program and must not receive comparable coverage from a civilian employer.

The Tennessee National Guard Association played a key role in advocating for the legislation and working with lawmakers to get it passed.

“Our Soldiers and Airmen make real sacrifices to serve their state and nation, and this program ensures they remain ready to answer the call when their fellow citizens need them the most,” said Lt. Col. Meredith Richardson, President of the National Guard Association of Tennessee.

This initiative reflects Tennessee’s ongoing efforts to support its National Guard members, ensuring they have access to healthcare resources while serving the state and nation.

Since the National Guard Association of Tennessee was establishment in 1924, it has been promoting and supporting our national defense and the welfare of Tennessee National Guard members,” said retired Col. Byron Deel, the NGATN Executive Director. “This legislation is a great step forward to improve both.”