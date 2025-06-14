CMCSS Announces Key Administrative Appointments for 2025-26 School Year

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) continues its commitment to strong leadership and academic excellence with the announcement of several key administrative appointments, effective June 5th, 2025.

These individuals bring a wealth of experience, dedication, and proven leadership to their new roles, further strengthening the district’s mission to provide high-quality education and support for all students.

The following appointments reflect CMCSS’s ongoing efforts to cultivate talent from within, promote innovation, and recognize the outstanding contributions of educators and staff across the district.

Building Maintenance Manager

Chris Jackson has been selected as the Building Maintenance Manager, replacing Kevin Scott, who will retire after 33 years of service in CMCSS. Jackson has been the Assistant Building Maintenance Manager since joining CMCSS in 2017. He has over 22 years of experience in the customer service and trade industry, serving most of that time as a residential, commercial, and industrial HVACR service technician.

Jackson has nearly 15 years of leadership experience as a Lead Service Technician for a local HVAC contractor and as an Assistant Building Maintenance Manager for CMCSS. As a native of Clarksville, Jackson graduated from CMCSS and attended the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, where he earned his Mastery of HVACR Certification and EPA Universal Certification.

He has also earned several other industry certifications and licenses. Jackson has completed CMCSS’ Introduction to Leadership Academy and Advanced Leadership Academy. Since 2021, Jackson has served as the Head Coach of the Montgomery Central High School Girls’ Softball Team.

Burt Innovation Center Administrator

Dr. Kim Hass has been selected as the Burt Innovation Center Administrator. This role provides leadership and strategic development in collaboration with higher education, business, and industry partners for current and future programs at the Burt Innovation Center, including the Middle College at APSU and the soon-to-be-launched Entrepreneurship Hub.

Dr. Hass has nearly 15 years of experience in school administration, serving for the past nine years as the Executive Principal at White House Heritage High School in Robertson County. She began her career in public education in 1993 as the Director of Bands at Cordova High School in Shelby County, where she led the music ensembles to earn numerous state and national awards during her tenure.



Dr. Hass has received several honors, including Who’s Who Among American Teachers, the Excellence in Teaching Award, the All-American Teacher Hall of Fame, and the National Honor Society of High School Scholars Educator of Distinction Award. She earned her Ed.D. in Instructional Leadership from Tennessee State University, Ed.S. and M.S. in Instructional Leadership from Jacksonville State University, and B.S. in Music Education from the University of North Alabama.

Kenwood High School Assistant Principal

Ashley Polk has been selected as an assistant principal at Kenwood High School. Polk joined CMCSS in 2020 as a Spanish Teacher at Kenwood High, her alma mater, where she has also served in numerous leadership roles, including High School 101 Lead Teacher, Site-Based Induction Specialist, and as a member of the Leadership Team.

Additionally, she has served as the CMCSS Related Arts Spanish Lead Teacher since 2023. Polk began her career in public education in 2012 in Hamilton County, serving as a teacher, evening school program facilitator, department chair, and interpreter. She earned her M.Ed. in Instructional Leadership from Lincoln Memorial University and B.S. in Foreign Languages and Literature from Middle Tennessee State University.

Polk is a CMCSS Aspiring Administrator Academy graduate and was named a 2024-2025 Teacher of the Year.

Rossview Elementary School Assistant Principal

Christina Rogers has been selected as an assistant principal at Rossview Elementary School, where she has served as the Academic Coach since 2023. Rogers began her career with CMCSS in 2009 as a teacher at Barksdale Elementary School. During her 14 years at Barksdale, she served in numerous leadership roles, including Team Leader, STEM Committee Chairperson, and as a member of the school’s Leadership Team.

Rogers has also served in several district and state-level leadership roles, including Tennessee’s 2020 Intensive Transformation Cohort, CMCSS Math and Science Lead Teacher, STEM Trainer, and Camp Invention Director. She was named Teacher of the Year in 2019 and 2023, Distinguished Classroom Teacher in 2014, Green Apple Award winner in 2013, and earned the Life-Long Learning Gold Award in 2012.

Rogers earned her M.A. in Education and Instructional Leadership Licensure from Bethel University and B.S. in Interdisciplinary Studies from Austin Peay State University. She is a CMCSS Aspiring Administrator Academy and CMCSS Leadership Academy graduate.