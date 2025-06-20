Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting June 20th, 2025

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing intersection improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls on SR 112 / SR 76.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures for grading, drainage, and paving installation (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

Montgomery County – SR 12

Resurfacing on SR 12 from Hermitage Drive to the Kentucky state line.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for thermoplastic placement and snowplowable markers installation (MM 19.75 – 23.78).

Resurfacing on SR 48 (Trenton Road) from SR 13 (US79) to the Kentucky state line.

Daily (excluding weekends), 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary, alternating lane closures on SR 48 (MM 6.86 – 12.44). One lane will remain open.

Davidson County – I-24

Resurfacing.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-24 northbound for texture coating (MM 46 – 60).

6/20 8:00pm – 6/23 5:00am, Continuous, there will be a full road closure on I-24 eastbound from I-65 to I-40 (East Loop) for joint repair (MM 46.6 – 50.0). Detour signs will be in place.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am., there will be alternating lane closures on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane in both directions for texture coating (MM 53 – 57)

Davidson County – I-40

Harpeth River bridge repair.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 for bridge repair work (MM 194 – 196).

Nashville International Airport/I-40 at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be alternating triple lane closures on I-40 in both directions for installing bridge conduit and painting the bridges over I-40.

6/10 and 6/11, 8:00pm – 10:00am, there will be alternating triple lane closures on I-40 in both directions for shifting traffic onto final alignment. Work that will prompt intermittent, temporary ramp closures will be completed by 6:00am

Survey and utility work.

Daily (excluding weekends), 9:00am – 3:00pm, there may be intermittent shoulder closures on I-40 in both directions for survey and utility work (MM 212 – 215). Traffic control will be in place.

Nightly (excluding weekends), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there may be intermittent outside lane closures on I-40 in both directions for survey and utility work (MM 212.1 – 215). Traffic control will be in place.

Davidson County – I-65

Pavement resurfacing.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for milling, paving, and striping from near Armory Drive to I-40 (MM 79 – 85). The ramp from I-40 EB to I-65 SB will be reduced to one lane. Temporary ramp closures not to exceed three hours are possible on I-65 NB at Armory Drive, I-440, and Wedgewood Avenue.

The resurfacing on I-65 from I-40 to near the Cumberland River Bridge.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 84 – 87.4).

Vegetation removal.

6/21, 9:00am – 4:00pm, there will be a single right lane closure on I-65 in both directions for vegetation removal (MM 84 – 87).

Davidson County and Sumner County – I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W for bridge work (MM 95 – 99). One lane will remain open in both directions.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). there will be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US 31W (SR 41) as needed.



Nightly (excluding weekends), 8:00pm – 5:00am, East Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities.

Davidson County and Rutherford County – I-24

Survey and utility work.

Daily (excluding weekends), 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be intermittent shoulder closures on I-24 in both directions for survey and utility work (MM 53 – 67). Traffic control will be in place.

Nightly (excluding weekends), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be intermittent outside lane closures on I-24 in both directions for survey and utility work (MM 53 – 67). Traffic control will be in place.

Dickson County – SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Daily, Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals (MM 19.06).

Dickson County and Hickman County – I-40

Resurfacing.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for resurfacing operations from the Hickman & Dickson County line to near East Piney Road (MM 160.4 – 168.8).

Humphreys County – I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

Intelligent Transportation System installation.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 6:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for the installation of fiber (MM 135 – 148.1).

Humphreys County – SR 1

Pedestrian improvements.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures along SR 1 at intersections between North Powers Boulevard and Powell Avenue for sidewalk and crosswalk improvements (MM 14 – 14.97).

Robertson County – I-24

Incident clean up.

6/19, 9:00pm 11:30pm, there will be a closure of the I-24 westbound right lane for contaminated soil removal (MM 25 – 27).

Robertson County – SR 76

Intersection improvements.

Daily, 8:00m. – 3:00pm, there will be lane closures on SR 76 for grading, drainage, and pavement installation (MM 14.8 – 15.5).

Tennessee Department of Transportation

