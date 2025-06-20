Visit Clarksville Names New Board Leadership for 2025-26

Clarksville, TN – The Visit Clarksville Board of Directors has elected new officers for the 2025-26 program year, naming Ginna Holleman as chairman and Kylie Wilkerson as vice-chair. Holleman, the chief experience officer at Fortera Credit Union, brings decades of leadership experience in local economic, philanthropic, and university initiatives. Wilkerson, general manager of F&M Bank Arena, brings over a decade of experience with the Nashville Predators and national event management.

The board also welcomed two new members—Karey Daugherty and Angie Morales-Link—and recognized outgoing chairman Charlie Koon for his year of service.

Elected to serve as chairman for a one-year term beginning July 1st is Ginna Holleman, chief experience officer at Fortera Credit Union. Actively engaged in community and philanthropic leadership, Holleman serves as president of the Fortera Foundation and as an advisory council member of the Stephen A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone.

She is a past board chairman of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council and past chair of Visit Clarksville. She served as chair of the 2020-2021 Austin Peay State University Comprehensive Campaign and is a member of the Austin Peay State University College of Business Advisory Board, Chair of the Austin Peay State University Candlelight Ball and is a member of the Austin Peay LeadHer Advisory Board.

She is an alumna of Austin Peay State University and the American Bankers Association School of Bank Marketing and Management. In 2022, Holleman was awarded the Austin Peay State University Distinguished Alumna of the Year award. She is also an alumna of Leadership Middle Tennessee, Leadership Clarksville and Leadership CMCSS.

Serving as vice-chair is Kylie Wilkerson, vice president & general manager of F&M Bank Arena. Wilkerson has spent the last 13 years with the Nashville Predators organization, starting her career as an intern and moving into her current role in January 2022. Prior to her role as general manager, Wilkerson was the director of event services at Bridgestone Arena overseeing coordination of all events to include NHL events with the Nashville Predators, concerts, conference and awards shows.

Wilkerson graduated as valedictorian from Full Sail University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Entertainment Business. She was also recognized as a member of the International Association of Venue Managers 30|Under|30 Class of 2020 and was selected for VenuesNow 2023 IMPACT: NEXTGEN. She is a native of Denver, Colorado, and now resides in Clarksville, Tennessee, with her husband Ryan and daughter Bailey.

The board recognized Outgoing Chairman Charlie Koon for his leadership during the past year. “It’s been my honor to work with this small but exceptionally dedicated and talented team at Visit Clarksville this past year,” said Koon. “I have truly enjoyed my time as chairman and am excited for the future as we continue to enhance our destination brand for both leisure travel and events. We’re in great hands with Ginna at the helm.”

Newly appointed to the board by Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden for a three-year is Karey Daugherty, owner of Party Station Rentals, The Tanglewood House and The Mad Herbalist. Angie Morales-Link, local investor, real estate agent, and the owner of Alpha Link Homes was appointed in April to complete a vacated term.

By virtue of their office Holleman, Wilkerson, and Koon also serve on the board of directors of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council.

During 2024-25, Visit Clarksville hosted 44 sports events and athletic competitions in Clarksville-Montgomery County during the program year, including 16 newly recruited events. These events brought more than 68,000 visitors, generating nearly $32 million of new revenue in the local economy. Leisure travel marketing and public relations efforts during the year generated 6.8 million brand engagements.

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influence tourism in Clarksville-Montgomery County. In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. Visit Clarksville is governed by a nine-member board of directors and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax.

In 2023, the economic impact of tourism spending in Clarksville-Montgomery County contributed $385.6 million to the local economy.