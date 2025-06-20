78.4 F
Clarksville
Friday, June 20, 2025
Clarksville Gas and Water Department closes Kelly Lane for water main maintenance

Traffic Detour; Crossland Avenue and Golf Club Lane

Road Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed Kelly Lane from Crossland Avenue to Golf Club Lane for water main maintenance.

Traffic will be detoured to Crossland Avenue and Golf Club Lane to avoid the work zone. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when traveling through the work zone and to choose an alternate travel route.

The water main maintenance work is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened by approximately 12:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

