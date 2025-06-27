Senator Marsha Blackburn Honors FedEx Founder Fred Smith’s Legacy and Lifelong Impact

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) delivered remarks on the Senate floor remembering the life of FedEx founder and fellow Tennessean, Fred Smith. Following her remarks, the Senate unanimously passed her resolution honoring his incredible life, achievements, patriotism, and legacy.

Remarks As Prepared

Thank you, Mister President. Last week, our nation lost a revolutionary business leader, committed philanthropist, and incredible Tennessean: Fred Smith.

Like all great leaders, Fred had a vision for a better future—and did everything possible to make it happen.

That’s why, in 1973, he founded FedEx with a simple yet bold idea: overnight delivery.

Today, we take instant shipping for granted. In many ways, it’s the engine of our global economy. But back then, it was considered far from practical.

It took someone like Fred to make it happen—pioneering innovations in transportation and logistics that have defined the industry ever since.

It wasn’t easy. But with his commitment to excellence, he grew FedEx into a $53 billion company that employs half a million people, connects more than 220 countries and territories, and moves more than 17 million shipments each day.

Even with his global accomplishments, Fred never lost sight of home. He based his company in his hometown of Memphis, turning the city into a center for global logistics.

And through his philanthropic support for education, community programs, arts, health care, and more, he always found ways to give back to his community and make Memphis a better place.

In many ways, service defined his life.

Before founding FedEx, Fred served for four years in the United States Marine Corps, including two tours in Vietnam.

He was decorated with the Silver Star, Bronze Star, and two Purple Hearts. But for Fred, the greatest honor was serving alongside his troops as a company commander.

In an interview last year, Fred recounted a time when the men in his company dug his foxhole for him so he could get more rest:

“They were as tired or more tired, but they took their energy to take care of me. And it was one of the best things that ever happened to me, because it told me they cared for me, they appreciated my leadership.”

We should all be grateful that Fred Smith chose a life of leadership and service.

On behalf of all Tennesseans, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Fred’s beloved wife Diane, his 9 children, and his entire family.

To celebrate this great American, I am asking for unanimous consent to pass my resolution that honors his incredible life, achievements, patriotism, and legacy.