Austin Peay State University Alumni Fully Fund Johnson Family Letters Endowment for History, English Majors

Clarksville, TN – The Johnson Family Letters Endowment, created by Austin Peay State University (APSU) alumni Cecelia (’71) and the late Mitchell (’71) Johnson, is now fully funded and will provide ongoing support to history and English majors at APSU.

The scholarship was initially established in June 2020, and eligible students must be enrolled full-time with at least a 3.0 GPA. Preference will be given to students of underserved populations. This scholarship is non-renewable and will alternate between English and history majors, with even years awarding English majors and odd years awarding history majors.

“Mitchell and I have always deeply valued our education and the opportunities it has afforded us,” Cecelia Johnson said. “We were elated to be able to create this scholarship at Austin Peay to support generations of students as they pursue their educations and the betterment of their lives.”

Mitchell and Cecelia Johnson both attended Austin Peay State University, with Cecelia studying English and Mitchell studying history. In addition to this scholarship fund, they have supported the Candlelight Ball and the African American Alumni Chapter, as well as other funds of excellence and scholarships. Both served in careers dedicated to improving the lives of others through education, serving at educational institutions and organizations for decades. Mitchell Johnson passed away in 2024.

“The Govs For Life Experience holds true in the Johnsons’ story, from the beginning their life together as APSU students to their career success, and we are grateful to have their story endure through the students who will benefit from their support,” said APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips.

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or via give@apsu.edu.