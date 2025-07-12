Phoenix Theatres Opens in Clarksville with Cutting-Edge Cinema Experience

Clarksville, TN – Hundreds were at Governor’s Square Mall for the recent grand opening celebration/ribbon cutting of Michigan-based Phoenix Theatres, a movie multiplex that promises to elevate the movie-going experience in Clarksville with a completely renovated facility and next-level technology in sound and picture quality.

Phoenix owner/president Cory Jacobson said, “Over the last eight months, we’ve completely renovated, bringing in all the amenities that people want and deserve in a ‘modern cinema experience’. Each theater is equipped with heated reclining love seats, and five of the screens feature Dolby Atmos surround sound. I believe that this may be the only theater in the country that offers five screens of Dolby Atmos.”

Phoenix also expanded the lobby to offer more room, expanded the service counter area to provide better service, and created a beautiful storefront/entry. Lots of technology was incorporated into the design of the theaters as well, with isolating wall structures, absorptive paneling, and acoustical drapes, also a color scheme that enhances color accuracy and reduces ambient light.

For more information and current movie listings, go to www.phoenixmovies.net or call 931.307.7000.

Photo Gallery