Customs House Museum Gears Up for Second Annual Marksman Challenge This Fall

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is taking aim once again with its second annual Museum Marksman Challenge, set for Thursday, September 12th, 2025, from 8:00am to 2:00pm at Cross Creek Clays. This dynamic fundraising event invites marksmen and beginners alike to enjoy a day of friendly competition, marksmanship, and community spirit—all in support of one of Clarksville’s most treasured cultural institutions.

This year’s challenge offers several ways to get involved. Individual shooters can register for $125.00, while teams of four can enter the Marksman Team division for $500.00. For businesses looking to combine fun with philanthropy, the Corporate Team package includes registration for up to 16 teams for $650.00, providing a great opportunity for team-building while supporting the arts and education in Montgomery County.

Participants will have the chance to compete for prizes in a variety of shooting games and enjoy the excitement of an award ceremony at the end of the event. Shooters are welcome to bring their own firearm and ammunition or take advantage of rental options available on-site through Cross Creek Clays. Whether you’re a seasoned shooter or just out for a unique fall experience, the Marksman Challenge promises a thrilling day outdoors—all while contributing to a meaningful cause.

Registration opens July 7th at customshousemuseum.org/marksmanchallenge, and interested participants are encouraged to sign up early as space is limited. For more information, contact Channing Grimes at channing@customshousemuseum.org. Don’t miss the shot to support the Customs House Museum while testing your skills in one of the region’s most exciting fall fundraisers.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org