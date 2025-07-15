72.8 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
HomeBusinessJenkins & Wynne Lincoln Roaring 20's Party
Business

Jenkins & Wynne Lincoln Roaring 20’s Party

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Roaring 20's Event at the new Jenkins & Wynne Lincoln facility
Roaring 20's Event at the new Jenkins & Wynne Lincoln facility

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Jenkins and Wynne recently hosted a Roaring 20’s party to celebrate its new Lincoln showroom and 72 years of representing the brand in Clarksville.

“Jenkins and Wynne has been on a growth trajectory since we moved to our Trenton Road location to keep up with demand,” Casey Jenkins said. “Clarksville is the best town to own a business… as the opportunity to serve seems endless. We’ve recently added a stand-alone Lincoln Vitrine (glass-paneled display) to our campus. It’s been a thrilling project to watch unfold…and already has proven worthwhile. We now have more capacity to offer a luxury experience to our community. All the buildings have taken on a life and personality of their own…and Lincoln is no different! To celebrate our new building and our 72nd year of having the Lincoln brand, we hosted a Roaring 20’s Celebration Event. It was a needed break to step back and laugh, make memories, and enjoy the hard work.”

Guests enjoyed Vegas-style games, snacks, and beverages, a swing dance demonstration, live music from Syd Hedrick and his band, and a drawing for some great door prizes.

Photo Gallery

 

Previous article
Democrats’ Fake News Can’t Hide the Truth: The One Big Beautiful Bill Is a Victory for the American People
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information