Democrats’ Fake News Can’t Hide the Truth: The One Big Beautiful Bill Is a Victory for the American People

Written by Marsha Blackburn

U.S. Senator

Washington, D.C. – On Independence Day, President Donald J. Trump made history. He signed into law the One Big Beautiful Bill—a once-in-a-generation victory that fulfills his promise to Make America Great Again.

By providing the largest tax cut in our nation’s history, it will supercharge our economy. Tennessee households will save an average of $2,600 in taxes next year and see an average annual take-home pay increase of over $10,000.

With the largest-ever investment in border security, it empowers the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to complete President Trump’s border wall and hire thousands of new Border Patrol agents.

It also bolsters our military, enacts common-sense permitting reforms to make America energy dominant again, and eliminates hundreds of billions of dollars in far-left, Green New Deal spending, putting our nation on a more sustainable fiscal path.

With the One Big Beautiful Bill signed into law, Republicans are now working to deliver even more savings for taxpayers by passing the White House’s $9.4 billion rescissions package. This package will cut off politically biased public media from receiving taxpayer dollars and terminate funding for overseas programs that undermine American values, among other important efforts to reduce wasteful spending.

These are just the topline accomplishments. For months, Republicans worked to include as many wins as possible in the One Big Beautiful Bill.

Eliminating taxes on Social Security has long been a priority of mine—which is why I am so pleased that the legislation provides a $6,000 enhanced deduction for seniors. It also makes permanent the enhanced child tax credit while expanding access to childcare from employers. These measures, which I have long argued for, will empower working parents to keep their jobs while raising their families.

Year after year, I have introduced legislation that would require Border Patrol to DNA test and fingerprint children who arrive at our southern border. These measures, which would help end the modern-day slavery of human trafficking, are now signed into law as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill.

To support our military and research communities in Tennessee, I was glad to secure increased funding for Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the U.S. Coast Guard in Memphis. The legislation also levels the playing field for Tennessee’s independent music creators by including my HITS Act, which provides them with additional tax relief for writing off recording expenses.

Tennesseans and Americans across the country have a lot to celebrate with this legislation. But because it was delivered by President Trump and Republicans, Democrats have resorted to fearmongering and lying about it.

To set the record straight, I’ve released a fact-sheet: “Fiction v. Fact: Exposing Democrats’ Lies About the One Big Beautiful Bill.”

For example, some Democrats have claimed that the One Big Beautiful Bill will kick Tennessee families off Medicaid. That is false. In fact, Tennesseans will see zero cuts to their Medicaid benefits.

Instead, the legislation strengthens Medicaid by eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse in a program that saw more than $1 trillion in improper payments over the last decade.

While placing commonsense work requirements on childless, able-bodied adults in Medicaid expansion states, it protects benefits for vulnerable Americans who rely on the program, including pregnant women, seniors, low-income families, and people with disabilities. It also removes federal benefits for more than one million illegal aliens who are receiving free health care on the taxpayers’ dime.

Democrats have claimed that the One Big Beautiful Bill is just a tax cut for billionaires. That is also false. In fact, low-income workers will see the largest percentage reduction in their tax liability. In Tennessee, it will prevent the potential loss of 129,000 jobs, $11.5 billion in wages, and $22.5 billion in gross domestic product.

Some Democrats have even claimed that the One Big Beautiful Bill fails to provide tax relief to seniors on Social Security. This claim belies the fact that the legislation provides a $6,000 bonus deduction to millions of low- and middle-income seniors.

Even as Democrats continue to misrepresent the truth, the American people will see through their lies because they will experience all the benefits that come from this legislation. When they do, one thing will be clear: the One Big Beautiful Bill is a victory for hard working Americans.