75.1 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, Chief Ty Burdine Celebrate Return of Officers Ronnie...
News

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, Chief Ty Burdine Celebrate Return of Officers Ronnie and Lindsey Brown to Clarksville Police Department

News Staff
By News Staff
(L to R) Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, Ronnie Brown, Lindsey Brown, Clarksville Police Chief Ty Burdine.
(L to R) Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, Ronnie Brown, Lindsey Brown, Clarksville Police Chief Ty Burdine.

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – On Monday, July 14th, 2025, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Clarksville Police Chief Ty Burdine welcomed Officers Ronnie and Lindsey Brown back to the Clarksville Police Department, marking a return to service for two familiar and valued members of the CPD family.

Officers Ronnie and Lindsey Brown previously served with the department for 14 years and 8 years, respectively, before relocating to Idaho in April 2024. During their time away, Officer Lindsey Brown served as a deputy with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, and Officer Ronnie Brown served with the Spirit Lake Police Department.

Now back in Clarksville, both officers will complete an abbreviated Field Training Program before resuming their roles serving and protecting the citizens of our community.

“We are excited to welcome Ronnie and Lindsey back to CPD,” said Chief Burdine. “Their experience, professionalism, and dedication to public service are a tremendous asset to our department and our community.”

The Clarksville Police Department is proud to have Officers Ronnie and Lindsey Brown back on the team and looks forward to their continued service.  Welcome Home!

Previous article
Jenkins & Wynne Lincoln Roaring 20’s Party
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information