Back-to-School Savings Await at Governors Square Mall During Sales Tax Holiday

Clarksville, TN – Getting the kids ready for a new school year can be a daunting task. That’s why Tennessee’s Sales Tax Holiday is so important to families who are about to start their back-to-school shopping.

From July 25th through July 27th, there will be no sales tax on any item of clothing, footwear, school or art supplies costing $100.00 or less. Personal computers, laptops, and tablets priced at $1,500 or less are also tax-free.

There’s no limit on the number of items purchased. For example: If a parent buys five shirts and five pants, each priced at $50.00, the total sales price would be $500.00. But because each item cost under $100.00, there would be no sales tax.

Certainly, there are a few limitations. Jewelry, handbags, sports equipment, computer supplies, and software will not be tax-exempt. For more detailed information on the Sales Tax Holiday, visit this link: www.tn.gov/revenue/taxes/sales-and-use-tax/sales-tax-holiday/sth-traditional.html

Governor’s Square Mall will help parents stretch their dollars even further with a special offer from July 21st through August 17th. A shopper who spends at least $250.00, in any combination of mall stores, will be able to take the receipts to the Customer Service Center and receive a FREE $25.00 mall gift card, while supplies last.

