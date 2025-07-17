Clarksville Chamber Celebrates 120th Annual Gala, Honors Local Leaders

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its 120th Annual Dinner and Gala at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

Hundreds were in attendance as outgoing Chamber Chairman Mike Rainey passed the gavel to incoming Chairman, APSU President, Dr. Michael Licari. Before the passing of the gavel, as guests concluded their dinner, presentations were made in recognition of several local business owners and Chamber members.

The 2025 Ted A. Crozier, Sr. Community Commitment Award was presented to Vicki York of Manna Cafe Ministries. The 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award for those who have shown dedication to the community and the Chamber, was presented to Leadership Clarksville’s Carole Dorris and Dee Boaz. The 2025 Ambassador of the Year Award was given to Erin Yow of Clarksville Christian School.

The Clarksville Young Professional Award was presented to Kevin Kennedy, Jr. of Spring Creek Pediatric Dentistry. This year’s Boots to Suits Award was presented to Scarlett Mulligan of Novus Behavioral Health. The winner of this year’s Valerie Hunter-Kelly Woman in Business Award was presented to Stephanie Travis of Travis Electrical Service. Lastly, the Chairman’s Award was presented to Brian Taylor, General Manager of CDE Lightband.

Chairman Licari said, “We have a great opportunity to further deepen some partnerships in town. I think we have a great opportunity to celebrate our businesses in Clarksville and to continue this path of growth in Clarksville-Montgomery County. … Thank you for all of your support, and your dedication to a business community in Clarksville that is thriving and succeeding.”

Photo Gallery