Clarksville Police Charge Tommi Jo French, Terry Tyson in Stolen Vehicle Case on North Second Street

Clarksville, TN – On July 15th, 2025, officers with the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on North Second Street. The victim reported that his 2005 Acura had been stolen.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified Tommi Jo French and Terry Tyson as suspects who conspired together to sell the stolen vehicle to a junkyard to be scrapped.

As a result, Tommi Jo French has been charged with:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Identity Theft

Conspiracy to Commit Theft

Terry Tyson has been charged with:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Conspiracy to Commit Theft of a Motor Vehicle

CPD Detectives are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tommi Jo French or Terry Tyson to call 911 or contact CPD Detective Alquzweeni at 931.648.0656, ext. 5366.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.