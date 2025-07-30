Stuart Cooper Announces Run for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District Seat

Franklin, TN – Franklin resident and esteemed member of the Williamson County Republican Party, Stuart “Stu” Cooper has officially declared his candidacy for the open seat in Tennessee’s Seventh Congressional District.

Cooper, who previously chaired Mark Green’s initial congressional campaign for Williamson County, is stepping forward with a vision to perpetuate the district’s legacy of conservative Christian leadership.

A Commitment to Conservative Values

Cooper emphasizes his campaign’s foundation on faith, conservative principles, and fiscal responsibility. “At the heart of my decision to run is my faith, which has always guided me. I aim to sustain our district’s strong tradition of faith-based leadership, conservative values, and fiscal diligence,” said Cooper.

Cooper is the identical twin brother of pastor and best-selling author Craig Allen Cooper, who co-authored Glad You’re Here: Two Unlikely Friends Breaking Bread and Fences with Grammy nominated country music star, Walker Hayes. Cooper is beyond grateful for Hayes’ commitment to fully support him during his Congressional bid.

Cooper’s dedication to conservative values has earned him the praise of notable figures, including Ryan Higgins, who has served as Senior Staff for both President Donald J. Trump and Dr. Ben Carson, as well as Senior Advisor to Charlie Kirk. Higgins remarked, “Stuart Cooper is exactly the kind of leader we need in Washington right now. Stu is someone we can rest easy at night knowing he is in DC fighting for our families and our Christian values.”

A Tennessean Through and Through

Born and raised in Chattanooga, educated in Knoxville, and a Franklin resident since 2013, Cooper represents the fifth generation of his family in Tennessee. He shares his life with Jenny, his wife of 26 years, and their four children, two of whom are currently attending Williamson County Public Schools, while the older two are enrolled at Middle Tennessee State University.

As a lifelong Tennessean, Cooper understands the hard-working and family-first culture of Middle Tennessee.

Cooper said, “Growing up in the Volunteer State, I have always valued service.

Tennesseans are the first to raise their hand to serve. We love God, work tirelessly for our families, and will protect our communities at all costs. We work long days and pour everything we have into creating a good life for the ones we love. I will work tirelessly to ensure that the 7th Congressional District of Tennessee remains one of the best places in the country to live, work, worship, and play.

I’m a strong believer in House Speaker Mike Johnson’s 7 Core Principles of Conservatism and will work to ensure that each person I represent can enjoy the benefits of individual freedom, limited government, the protection of the rule of law, peace through strength, fiscal responsibility, free markets, and human dignity. The people who live in the 7th District of Tennessee are some of the best people in this country and in the world. Representing this district will be an enormous privilege and joy.

Cooper thanks Mark Green for his public and military service that spanned over four decades. Cooper articulates a vision for Congress that aligns with traditional American values, stating, “I stand for a Congress ingrained with traditional American values, embodying the strong, traditional principles that our nation was built on.”

A Lifelong Dedication to Service

Cooper’s resolve to serve is deeply rooted in his Tennessee upbringing and early exposure to civic duty, notably highlighted by his participation in the American Legion Boy’s State, 30 years ago. With over 30 years of service in various capacities, including family, church, and business, Cooper believes now is the opportune moment to extend his service to a broader arena.

“Our nation is in dire need of civil, responsible leadership willing to bridge divides and enact meaningful change. I am ready to take on this challenge, inspired by the example of past leaders, to dedicate myself fully to the principles of the Republican Party and the well-being of our constituents,” Cooper affirmed.

