Clarksville’s F&M Bank Arena to Host APSU’s Peayple’s Concert Featuring Hip-Hop Icons

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU), in partnership with F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, is gearing up for its second annual Peayple’s Concert featuring rap legends Waka Flocka Flame and Boosie Badazz.

Doors for the event will open on Friday, September 26th at 6:00pm at F&M Bank Arena, with tickets on sale starting at noon on Friday, August 8th.

Waka Flocka Flame, known for explosive anthems like No Hands, Hard in Da Paint, and Grove St. Party, promises to bring an unmatched energy to the stage. Co-headlining the night is Boosie Badazz, the force behind viral hits like Wipe Me Down and Set It Off.

Tickets will be available for the general public starting at $30.00 and can be purchased here once the sale goes live. APSU student tickets start at $20.00, and they can purchase them here during a venue presale on Thursday, August 7th using the last six digits of their A-number.

See the full event schedule:

6:00pm – Doors open

– Doors open 6:30pm-7:30pm – DJ performances, including a special set by the winner of APSU’s Battle @ Browning student DJ competition

– DJ performances, including a special set by the winner of APSU’s Battle @ Browning student DJ competition 7:45pm-8:45pm – Boosie Badazz

– Boosie Badazz 9:00pm-10:15pm – Waka Flocka Flame

The Peayple’s Concert continues to establish F&M Bank Arena as a premier entertainment venue in the region while demonstrating Austin Peay State University’s commitment to the student and community experience.