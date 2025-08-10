TDOT Announces I-40 Lane and Ramp Closures Near Nashville International Airport Starting August 11th

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct lane closures on Interstate 40 in Davidson County near Nashville International Airport® (BNA®).

Beginning Monday, August 11th, 2025, at 8:00pm, crews with MasTec Civil will conduct alternating, triple-lane closures on I-40 in both directions, starting with eastbound lanes. These closures will occur nightly from 8:00pm until 4:00am for two to three weeks.

In addition to the I-40 lane closures, crews will close the following:

Tuesday (8/12) through Wednesday (8/13), from 12:00am – 3:00am: I-40 eastbound exit 216A ramp (motorists will be detoured to 216B).

Thursday (8/14) and Friday (8/15), from 12:00am – 3:00am: I-40 eastbound exit 216B ramp (motorists will be detoured to 216A).

This work is necessary to mill and pave the interstate as part of TDOT’s I-40 Interchange at Donelson Pike project. While these closures will occur during off-peak hours, motorists are strongly encouraged to leave early to arrive at their destination on time.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.00.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833.TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest construction activity traffic updates. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.