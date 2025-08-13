87.7 F
Clarksville Fire Rescue Chief Freddie Montgomery Jr. to Lead 9/11 Tribute Ceremony

By News Staff
Clarksville Fire RescueClarksville, TN –  Fire Chief Freddie Montgomery Jr. and Clarksville Fire Rescue invite the community to join them for their annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, honoring the lives lost during the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001.

The ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 11th, 2025, at 9:30am at Clarksville Fire Rescue Headquarters, 821 Franklin Street. The event is open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend.

This year’s program will include a joint honor guard composed of local first responders and military personnel, the placement of a memorial wreath, and a special tribute to Clarksville Fire Rescue firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Following the ceremony, CFR personnel will take part in the Memorial Stair Climb, a tradition held in remembrance of the first responders who gave their lives on 9/11.

