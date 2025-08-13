88.1 F
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Clarksville Police Investigating Double Homicide Linked to Mizu Japanese Cuisine Shooting

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – At approximately 7:25pm, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to a report of a shooting at Mizu Japanese Cuisine, 1525 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with a gunshot wound.

About ten minutes later, at 7:35pm, a second 911 call was received from a woman on Cabot Cove, reporting that someone was on their way to her residence with a gunshot wound.

Investigators have determined the two incidents are connected, with the initial shooting occurring in the parking lot behind Mizu Japanese Cuisine. Both victims died as a result of their injuries. Their identities are being withheld pending verification that next-of-kin notifications have been made.

This was an isolated incident. The investigation is active and ongoing, and no further information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective DeJesus at 931.648.0656, ext. 5290.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

