Austin Peay State University Athletics Director Gerald Harrison Bids Farewell After Seven Years

Clarksville, TN – Today marks seven years since I was blessed with the honor of calling Clarksville-Montgomery County home and leading Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics. It has been an incredible ride. Together, we have taken Governors Athletics to new heights.

While there have been challenges and bumps along the way, we never lost sight of our purpose – to build the most complete athletics department possible.

This relentless pursuit of excellence inspired us not just to talk about, but to live the words of the ‘Total Gov Concept.’ Together, WE have attacked challenges with energy and enthusiasm. WE have been committed to developing the complete student-athlete, succeeding in all aspects, and pushing for more. This commitment – to our student-athletes, to our campus, and to our community – has made Austin Peay the envy of many of our peers.

In these seven years, we have:

Claimed 14 conference championships

Maintained a 3.0+ GPA for our student-athletes for 16 consecutive semesters

for our student-athletes for Logged thousands of hours of community service

of community service Seen over 85% of our student-athletes continue to graduate school, secure employment, or play their sport professionally

It’s fair to say Austin Peay State University is no longer one of the state’s best-kept secrets – it’s one of college athletics’ best examples of what can happen when there is true alignment between the Board of Trustees, the President, the AD, the staff, the student-athletes, and the community they represent. Yes – together, WE will!

There are so many people to thank for their love, guidance, prayers, friendship, and support during my time in Clarksville. I have been blessed to work with two outstanding Presidents.

President White believed in me, took a chance, and gave me my first opportunity to lead as an AD. While our time together was short, she allowed me to test ideas and launch initiatives that remain in place today.

believed in me, took a chance, and gave me my first opportunity to lead as an AD. While our time together was short, she allowed me to test ideas and launch initiatives that remain in place today. President Licari and I clicked from our very first meeting in Terre Haute, Indiana. We share a competitive spirit and an infectious desire to be first, the best, or the only to do something special. His vision has led to Austin Peay becoming Tennessee’s fastest-growing university and a model for peers nationwide. More than that, he became one of my best friends.

To our coaches and staff – past and present – thank you. I know I’m a grinder with high expectations, but so many of you rose to meet them without fail. You have worked tirelessly to give our student-athletes, fans, and supporters an unforgettable experience.

To our Monocle Society members, Top Hat Collective, corporate sponsors, and Governors Cabinet – your investment has fueled our ability to recruit, retain, educate, and graduate remarkable student-athletes. You’ve helped us build first-class facilities, create unique experiences, and hire coaches who embody the Total Gov Concept.’ The work isn’t done – especially in this new era of college athletics – so I encourage you to keep pouring into the Govs. The results will continue to amaze you.

To our hundreds of Governors student-athletes – you are the heartbeat of all we have done. Every year, you inspire us with your energy, passion, and sacrifice. You create the moments that make people Governors fans for life. Thank you for believing in our vision and wearing “Austin Peay” on your jersey with pride and class.

Lastly, to Clarksville-Montgomery County – thank you for welcoming my family with open arms. Lisa and I have watched Torri and Lorri grow up here – whether cheering for the Rossview Hawks or Kirkwood Cobras or finding quiet moments of prayer at LifePoint Church – and we’ve done it together. It’s easy to see why this is one of America’s fastest-growing communities.

Leaving is never easy. But as I step away from Stacheville, I am confident of one thing: the best is yet to come for Austin Peay State University. I’m proud to have been a part of its storied history – following in the footsteps of so many great names before me.

It will always be a great day to be a Gov!

God bless you, and Let’s Go Peay!